  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 33 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 21 hours Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 4 days What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 3 hours The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May

Breaking News:

Russia's Yamal LNG Declares Force Majeure On Some Europe Cargoes

Qatar Minister Slams West For Demonizing Oil And Gas

Qatar Minister Slams West For Demonizing Oil And Gas

For years, Western countries have…

U.S. Consumer Spending On Gasoline Has Doubled In 12 Months

U.S. Consumer Spending On Gasoline Has Doubled In 12 Months

Americans are spending more on…

Russia’s Yamal LNG Declares Force Majeure On Some Europe Cargoes

By Charles Kennedy - May 25, 2022, 12:30 PM CDT

Russia’s Arctic Yamal Trade Pet has declared force majeure on some liquefied natural gas cargoes contracted to a former Gazprom trading unit in Europe in accordance with the Kremlin’s new sanctions, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources. 

According to Bloomberg sources, the sanctions only affect some shipments to Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd (GM&T), the trading unit of Gazprom Germania GmbH, which was expropriated by the German government recently. 

GM&T has a 20-year contract with Russia’s Yamal LNG for 2.9 million tons of LNG per annum. Yamal LNG, which supplies LNG from the Arctic, is majority owned by Russian Novatek, while French TotalEnergies SE and CNPC (China National Petroleum Company) have minority stakes. 

The partial force majeure comes amid an intensifying battle between Europe and Russia over energy weaponization. 

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Russian gas giant Gazprom is now paying Ukraine lower gas transit fees for June gas going to Europe via Ukraine. 

In a Tuesday interview with Greek media, the CEO of Ukrainian Naftogaz, Yuriy Vitrenko, said Gazprom closed the valve on the Soyuz main gas pipeline in Russia on May 11th, purposefully interrupting the flow of natural gas from Ukraine. 

Closing that valve, according to Vitrenko, could cut off one-third of gas supply from Ukraine to Europe. 

Naftogaz suggests that the closing of the gas valve in Russia was the Kremlin’s response to Ukraine’s May 10th declaration of force majeure on gas transmission through Ukraine’s Sokhranivka gas metering station and the Novopskov border compressor station, through which one-third of total gas transit flows. 

Vitrenko has accused Russia of using gas transit sabotage to raise gas prices to Europe amid the ongoing Russian occupation of Ukraine and in retaliation for Western military aid to Kyiv and attempts to impose an embargo on Russian oil. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

EU Studies Spain-Italy Gas Pipeline To Cut Russian Dependence

