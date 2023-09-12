Russia’s Sakhalin-2 Back To Full Production After Maintenance

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.19 +1.90 +2.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.27 +1.63 +1.80%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.17 +1.34 +1.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.739 +0.131 +5.02%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.729 +0.010 +0.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 93.12 +0.28 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 87.44 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.729 +0.010 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 12 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 12 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 12 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 651 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 12 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 12 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 93.12 +0.28 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 104 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 34 mins 69.09 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 89.44 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 87.69 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 34 mins 84.39 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 34 mins 81.39 -0.32 -0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 34 mins 81.39 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 34 mins 82.89 -0.42 -0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 34 mins 92.59 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Central Alberta 34 mins 81.29 -0.32 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 83.77 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 92.71 -0.69 -0.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 83.17 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 83.77 -0.22 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 83.77 -0.22 -0.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 83.50 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 77.50 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 91.71 -0.11 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

Russia’s Sakhalin-2 Back To Full Production After Maintenance

Germany Grapples With Unprecedented Trade Deficit Amid Russian Energy Crisis

Germany Grapples With Unprecedented Trade Deficit Amid Russian Energy Crisis

Germany's reliance on Russian energy,…

China’s Influence In Central Asia Continues To Expand

China’s Influence In Central Asia Continues To Expand

China strengthens economic and diplomatic…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Sakhalin-2 Back To Full Production After Maintenance

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 12, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

Russia’s Sakhalin-2 project producing LNG and oil has returned to full operations after planned maintenance, Gazprom’s Deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov has told Russian news agency Interfax.

The maintenance, which began in July, involved all natural gas production facilities, according to the executive.

The operator of Sakhalin-2 is now a Russian entity, Sakhalin Energy, following a decree by Vladimir Putin from last year that stipulated that a newly set-up state Russian company would take over the rights and obligations of Sakhalin Energy Investment Co., the joint venture running the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project.

UK-based supermajor Shell and Japan’s Mitsui and Mitsubishi were minority shareholders in Sakhalin Energy Investment, whose biggest shareholder is Gazprom.

Shell has a 27.5% in the project, but it had already announced it would withdraw from Sakhalin-2. Russian LNG exporter Novatek has been approved to take over Shell’s stake, but the deal has yet to be finalized.

In July this year, Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co said it doesn’t plan to exit its minority shareholding in the Sakhalin-2 LNG project as the export facility continues to export liquefied natural gas to Japan.

Mitsui, which has 12.5% in Sakhalin-2, said in November that the project had enough technical know-how to run operations without Shell.

Meanwhile, Russia’s LNG exports to the EU have surged this year as the bloc is now buying significantly more Russian LNG than it did before the invasion of Ukraine.

The EU’s liquefied natural gas imports from Russia jumped by 40% between January and July 2023 compared to the same period of 2021, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, campaign NGO Global Witness said last month.

Unlike Russian oil, Russian gas is not banned or under sanctions in Europe. But while pipeline gas supply from Russia has slowed to a trickle, Europe has raised imports of LNG, including LNG from Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Buying Russian gas has the same impact as buying Russian oil. Both fund the war in Ukraine, and every euro means more bloodshed. While European countries decry the war, they’re putting money into Putin’s pockets,” said Jonathan Noronha-Gant, senior fossil fuel campaigner at Global Witness.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC’s Production Rises In August

Next Post

OPEC’s Production Rises In August

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

Are Western Sanctions Accelerating The Fall Of The Dollar?

 Alt text

Oil Industry Not Spending Enough To Balance Supply & Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com