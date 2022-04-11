Russia’s Q1 Trade Surplus Hits Record As Oil And Gas Prices Soar

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 95.28 +0.99 +1.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 98.48 -4.30 -4.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 6.713 +0.070 +1.05%
Graph up Heating Oil 15 mins 3.293 +0.025 +0.76%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 3.021 +0.018 +0.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 99.45 +1.90 +1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 99.45 +1.90 +1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 101.2 +1.15 +1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 101.0 +0.90 +0.90%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 96.06 +2.58 +2.76%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.021 +0.018 +0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 98.03 +0.85 +0.87%
Graph up Murban 4 days 99.73 +0.67 +0.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 99.59 +2.64 +2.72%
Graph down Basra Light 133 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 102.7 +1.98 +1.97%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 101.2 +1.15 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 101.2 +1.15 +1.15%
Chart Girassol 4 days 101.1 +1.26 +1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 101.0 +0.90 +0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 84.55 +2.33 +2.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 84.16 +2.23 +2.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 100.4 +2.23 +2.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 98.66 +2.23 +2.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 96.56 +2.23 +2.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 93.71 +2.23 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 93.71 +2.23 +2.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 95.81 +2.23 +2.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 99.36 +2.23 +2.30%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 94.01 +2.23 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 99.45 +1.90 +1.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 90.75 -4.00 -4.22%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 84.50 -4.00 -4.52%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 105.1 -0.20 -0.19%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 88.24 -3.97 -4.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 92.19 -3.97 -4.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 92.19 -3.97 -4.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 90.75 -4.00 -4.22%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 88.50 +2.25 +2.61%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 107.0 +2.23 +2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 50 mins Ukraine gas
  • 2 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 5 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 2 days "While You Were Distracted By Will Smith, The International Elitists Met At The World Government Summit" - ZERO HEDGE article by Derrick Broze
  • 21 hours Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 20 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 6 days US oil facts

Breaking News:

OPEC Warns The EU That Replacing Russian Oil Will Be “Nearly Impossible”

Why Renewables Can’t Solve Europe's Energy Crisis

Why Renewables Can’t Solve Europe's Energy Crisis

While European countries are some…

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Confirms Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Confirms Crude Build

Crude prices fell slightly on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Q1 Trade Surplus Hits Record As Oil And Gas Prices Soar

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 11, 2022, 3:30 PM CDT

Russia’s current account surplus, the broadest measure of trade, more than doubled in the first quarter of 2022 from the same period last year amid soaring oil and gas prices, according to data from the Russian central bank cited by Bloomberg.

Russia—which continued its oil and gas sales in Q1 at the highest prices in years—saw its current account surplus jump by more than 2.5 times from last year’s first quarter to $58.2 billion from $22.5 billion.

Russian revenues from oil and gas sales soared in the first quarter, while imports plunged amid companies withdrawing from Russia over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. This resulted in a major surplus in the Russian trade of goods and services.

“Export inflows stayed practically the same, but imports dropped sharply because of logistics limits and restrictions imposed by Western countries,” Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told local newspaper Izvestia in an interview published during the weekend.

Despite the widespread global condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia continued to sell its oil and gas to its key export markets in the first quarter. Asian buyers China and India continued buying Russian oil at hefty discounts, while Europe continued buying natural gas. Europe also continued buying Russian oil for most of Q1, although many European majors said in early March that they would not trade with spot Russian crude and oil products after the invasion of Ukraine.  

Russia expects to earn additional oil and gas revenues equivalent to $9.6 billion (798.4 billion Russian rubles) this month, its finance ministry said last week.

Despite the self-sanctioning of many European buyers of Russian oil, Moscow continues to export its oil, and Europe continues to pay for and import Russian natural gas.  

On Friday, the EU said it would be imposing a ban on imports of coal and other solid fossil fuels from Russia as of August 2022 as part of the fifth round of EU sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The EU is currently discussing sanctions on Russian oil, although a consensus seems weeks away as the bloc is split over an oil embargo.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

TotalEnergies To Boost LNG Capacity At Louisiana Project

Next Post

TotalEnergies To Boost LNG Capacity At Louisiana Project

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April

EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April
Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline
Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows

Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows
Oil Prices Fall Despite Surprise Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Fall Despite Surprise Draw In Crude Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Will Still Dominate The U.S. Energy Market In 2050

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

 Alt text

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil

 Alt text

Why A Windfall Profit Tax Would Be A Disaster For U.S. Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com