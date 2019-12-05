Russia’s Mega-Pipeline Is A Major Threat To This Gas Producer

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.34 -0.09 -0.15%
Brent Crude 2 hours 63.39 +0.39 +0.62%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.421 -0.006 -0.25%
Mars US 2 hours 57.98 +0.40 +0.69%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.39 +0.82 +1.31%
Urals 18 hours 58.45 +1.80 +3.18%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.86 +1.61 +2.67%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.86 +1.61 +2.67%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.87 +0.85 +1.33%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.78 +1.83 +3.59%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.421 -0.006 -0.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 62.92 +1.60 +2.61%
Murban 18 hours 65.27 +1.45 +2.27%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 55.51 +0.63 +1.15%
Basra Light 18 hours 67.66 +0.08 +0.12%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 65.36 +0.64 +0.99%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.87 +0.85 +1.33%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.87 +0.85 +1.33%
Girassol 18 hours 65.98 +0.78 +1.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.39 +0.82 +1.31%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 hour 38.03 +1.93 +5.35%
Canadian Condensate 107 days 52.43 +2.33 +4.65%
Premium Synthetic 97 days 58.83 +2.33 +4.12%
Sweet Crude 1 hour 53.13 +2.53 +5.00%
Peace Sour 1 hour 50.43 +2.63 +5.50%
Peace Sour 1 hour 50.43 +2.63 +5.50%
Light Sour Blend 1 hour 52.83 +2.88 +5.77%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 58.63 +2.38 +4.23%
Central Alberta 1 hour 49.93 +2.13 +4.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.86 +1.61 +2.67%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 54.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 18 hours 48.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 84 days 63.73 -1.99 -3.03%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 52.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 56.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 56.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 54.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.75 +2.50 +5.41%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.66 +2.33 +3.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 6 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 11 minutes Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 14 minutes Democrats through impeachment process helped Trump go out of China deal conundrum. Now Trump can safely postpone deal till after November 2020 elections
  • 37 mins Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 10 mins Everything you think you know about economics is WRONG!
  • 3 hours Judiciary impeachment: Congressman says Sean Misko, Abigail Grace and unnamed 3rd (Ciaramella) need to testify.
  • 9 mins Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 11 hours READ: New Record Conoco Eagleford Vintage 5 wells, their 5th generation Test Wells . . Shale going bust . . . LAUGHABLE
  • 5 hours Quotes from the Widowmaker
  • 3 hours Offshore is changing
  • 2 days Aramco to Drop $133B on Drilling over Decade
  • 23 hours You long it you short it it is Here for a long time since Trump signed it
  • 1 day Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 1 day Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 1 day IEA predicts oil demand will grow annually at 1 million barrels a day for the next 5 years

Breaking News:

Libyan Oilfield Is Offline Again

The Battle For Libya’s Oil Is Heating Up

The Battle For Libya’s Oil Is Heating Up

The past two days have…

Hedge Funds Are Quietly Piling Into Oil

Hedge Funds Are Quietly Piling Into Oil

Institutional investors are buying oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Mega-Pipeline Is A Major Threat To This Gas Producer

By Eurasianet - Dec 05, 2019, 11:30 AM CST Gas pipeline

Russia’s mega-project to export its gas to China, the Power of Siberia pipeline, came online December 2. By 2024, the pipeline is expected to deliver 38 billion cubic meters (bcm) annually.

This triumph for Moscow will be greeted warily in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan has dominated deliveries of gas to China since the first arm of the Central Asia-China gas pipeline was completed in 2009. Turkmenistan’s gas exports to China rose from just under 4 bcm in 2010 to over 33 bcm last year, according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy, making it China’s single-largest source of natural gas and accounting for 27 percent of China’s total gas imports.

One would think this kind of monopoly over China’s gas demand would afford Turkmenistan some leverage in setting prices. But while Turkmenistan does not publicly discuss how much it earns from its sales to China, analysts reckon the price is pretty low. Also unclear is whether Turkmenistan is actually receiving cash for these gas exports, or whether the gas is swapped for Chinese arms and gas infrastructure.

In the immediate future, Chinese imports from Turkmenistan are unlikely to be threatened by the Power of Siberia, owing to continued strong demand. China used 280 bcm in 2018, according to S&P Global Platts, a figure expected to rise to 510 bcm by 2030. Moreover, the Central Asia-China gas pipeline has not reached full capacity yet. Turkmenistan could still increase its gas deliveries to China by around 5 bcm.

Related: The Next Major Middle East Oil IPO

But Power of Siberia weakens Turkmenistan’s already poor bargaining position. Beijing’s energy relationship with Ashgabat is basically a monopsony, where its position as the only buyer affords it significant market power. (China buys almost 80 percent of Turkmenistan’s gas exports.) And with more gas flowing from Russia, China’s dependence on Turkmenistan’s gas is reduced.

While there is scope for Ashgabat to continue playing a major role in fulfilling China’s gas demand, its share will decline unless it can get new pipelines built.

That’s where Power of Siberia must really sting. The fourth arm of the Central Asia-China gas pipeline (Line D), which was supposed to be completed in 2016, appears to have been postponed indefinitely. Line D would have allowed for the transit of some 30 bcm more. To the southeast, despite regular proclamations to the contrary, there is no verifiable sign that the TAPI project, which has been planned for decades to deliver Turkmen gas to energy-deficient markets in South Asia, is progressing. Other ambitious efforts to export gas to Europe are plagued by uncertainties.

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

OPEC+ Committee Recommends Further 500,000 Bpd Cut

Next Post

Shell Wins Oil Spill Court Case Against Nigeria

Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build
Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

 World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

 Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

 Why Carl Icahn Dumped $400 Million In Occidental Petroleum Stock

Why Carl Icahn Dumped $400 Million In Occidental Petroleum Stock

Most Commented

Alt text

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

 Alt text

The EIA Is Grossly Overestimating U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas

 Alt text

Forget OPEC: China Now Moves The Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com