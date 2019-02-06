Russia’s Gazprom Aims To Boost Its 35% Gas Market Share In Europe

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.88 -0.13 -0.24%
Brent Crude 12 mins 62.50 -0.19 -0.30%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.686 +0.024 +0.90%
Mars US 5 hours 59.61 +0.65 +1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.07 -0.25 -0.40%
Urals 23 hours 59.60 -0.86 -1.42%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.82 -0.68 -1.11%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.82 -0.68 -1.11%
Bonny Light 23 hours 63.69 +0.25 +0.39%
Mexican Basket 3 days 54.96 +0.25 +0.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.686 +0.024 +0.90%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 62.96 +1.68 +2.74%
Murban 3 days 64.40 +1.75 +2.79%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 54.93 +0.26 +0.48%
Basra Light 3 days 63.74 +2.28 +3.71%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 62.49 +0.40 +0.64%
Bonny Light 23 hours 63.69 +0.25 +0.39%
Bonny Light 23 hours 63.69 +0.25 +0.39%
Girassol 23 hours 63.32 +0.76 +1.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.07 -0.25 -0.40%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 41.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 16 days 42.66 -0.90 -2.07%
Canadian Condensate 31 days 50.81 -0.90 -1.74%
Premium Synthetic 31 days 53.66 -0.90 -1.65%
Sweet Crude 16 days 51.36 -0.90 -1.72%
Peace Sour 16 days 48.21 -0.90 -1.83%
Peace Sour 16 days 48.21 -0.90 -1.83%
Light Sour Blend 16 days 50.91 -0.90 -1.74%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 days 53.16 -0.90 -1.66%
Central Alberta 16 days 48.66 -0.90 -1.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.82 -0.68 -1.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 50.50 +0.50 +1.00%
Giddings 23 hours 44.25 +0.50 +1.14%
ANS West Coast 6 days 63.30 +1.34 +2.16%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 47.96 +0.35 +0.74%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 51.91 +0.35 +0.68%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 51.91 +0.35 +0.68%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 50.46 +0.35 +0.70%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.00 -1.50 -3.30%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.36 -0.90 -1.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 7 minutes Why Is Japan Not a Leader in Renewables?
  • 12 minutes Mullahs Out Of Control: 'Get out of Syria,' Iran tells U.S
  • 16 minutes Mnuchin: "Venezuela Oil Sanctions Working To Pressure Maduro" For Sure?
  • 18 mins Gilligan's Island Economics 101 for the U.S. Shale Oil Industry (Hint: Debt is *Not* a Long Term Solution)
  • 11 hours Fight for No1: U.S., China Take The Lead In Race For AI
  • 12 hours Qatar Petroleum, Exxon To Proceed With $10 bln Texas LNG Project
  • 10 hours Denmark: "In One Generation, Our Country Has Changed"
  • 10 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 11 hours Bolsonaro Takes Office
  • 10 hours Good Analysis of California vs. Texas Oil & Gas Policies
  • 4 hours EVs and Oil Demand
  • 12 mins Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 33 mins Torture and violence in Saudi Mode : British MPs Say Highest Saudi Authorities May Be Responsible For Activists' Torture
  • 51 mins Blackouts in Australia
  • 4 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 8 hours Crude Realities of Venezuela's Future
The Next Big Threat For Oil Comes From China

The Next Big Threat For Oil Comes From China

Oil product prices often lead…

Platts: Chinese Independent Refiners Import Less Crude In January

Platts: Chinese Independent Refiners Import Less Crude In January

China’s independent refiners—typically known as…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Gazprom Aims To Boost Its 35% Gas Market Share In Europe

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 06, 2019, 10:00 PM CST Gazprom

Russia’s gas giant Gazprom aims to further increase its 35-percent market share in Europe, amid higher natural gas demand and expected lower production at key western European natural gas producers, according to a senior Gazprom manager.

The Russian company sees opportunities to lift its market share in Europe even more amid an expected decline in production in the North Sea and the planned shutdown of a huge gas field in the Netherlands, Reuters quoted Elena Burmistrova, Director General of Gazprom Export, as saying at a recent industry event.

After years of debates and measures to curb production at the Groningen gas field, the Dutch government decided in March last year that output at Groningen would be terminated by 2030, with a reduction by two-thirds until 2021-2022 and another cut after that. The authorities have already limited production from the field because of the earthquakes it causes, but they decided last year that the risks and costs were no longer acceptable.

Gazprom’s preliminary estimates show that the company’s share on the European market was 34 percent in 2017, while the share in 2018 could have hit 35 percent, Burmistrova said in remarks published by Reuters on Wednesday.

With North Sea production gradually falling, “the space for Russian gas is being freed up,” the manager said.

Gazprom is not setting targets for its market share in Europe as it doesn’t want to sound too “aggressive,” according to Burmistrova.

Several European countries, including the Baltic states and Poland, as well as the European Union (EU), have expressed concern about Russia using gas sales and its gas monopoly Gazprom as a political tool.

Burmistrova’s take is that Gazprom has proven it is a reliable natural gas supplier and it “will always be competitive against American LNG,” to which counties like Poland and Lithuania look for reducing their dependence on Russian supplies.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Cuadrilla Announces High Quality Gas Reservoir Find

Next Post

Cuadrilla Announces High Quality Gas Reservoir Find

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Oil Prices Stabilize After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Oil Prices Stabilize After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Poland Scrambles To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas

 Alt text

WoodMac: Demand For Oil In Transportation Sector To Peak In A Decade

 Alt text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish EIA Report

 Alt text

Fears Of U.S. Shale Demise May Be Overblown
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com