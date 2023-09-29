Russia’s Diesel Exports Set To Fall To Near Zero In October

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 91.03 -0.68 -0.74%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 95.35 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.10 +0.69 +0.72%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.947 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph down Gasoline 56 mins 2.453 -0.053 -2.11%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 93.55 -0.08 -0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 93.55 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.63 -0.78 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.48 +2.17 +2.28%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 89.81 -1.97 -2.15%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.453 -0.053 -2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 95.99 +1.30 +1.37%
Graph up Murban 1 day 97.35 +1.40 +1.46%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 94.02 -0.91 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 668 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 97.38 -0.26 -0.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 97.63 -0.78 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.63 -0.78 -0.79%
Chart Girassol 1 day 98.72 -0.48 -0.48%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.48 +2.17 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 121 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 72.46 -1.97 -2.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 93.86 -1.97 -2.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 92.11 -1.97 -2.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 87.96 -1.97 -2.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 86.21 -1.97 -2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 86.21 -1.97 -2.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 86.71 -1.97 -2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 95.31 -1.97 -2.03%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 84.51 -1.97 -2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 93.55 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 88.19 +1.32 +1.52%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 81.94 +1.32 +1.64%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 87.59 +1.32 +1.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 88.19 +1.32 +1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 88.19 +1.32 +1.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 88.25 +1.25 +1.44%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 55 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Russia’s Diesel Exports Set To Fall To Near Zero In October

The Energy Implications Of A Renewed Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict

The Energy Implications Of A Renewed Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict

The conflict between Azerbaijan and…

The Next Hurdle In Armenia And Azerbaijan's Contentious Negotiations

The Next Hurdle In Armenia And Azerbaijan's Contentious Negotiations

Armenia and Azerbaijan continue contentious…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Diesel Exports Set To Fall To Near Zero In October

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 29, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

Russia is appearing to make good on its diesel export ban in October, with loadings from Russian ports on the Black and Baltic Sea set to drop to near nothing for next month.

Russia’s loading schedule for October includes 223,000 thousand tons—222,800 thousand tons of which are set to be loaded in Primorsk and Novorossiysk for customers in the Eurasian Economic Union, which are exempt from the ban.

Russia announced in September a ban on most diesel exports from its western ports in an effort to stabilize fuel prices at home, but later lifted the ban on low-quality diesel. Russia is eagerly pursuing measures that would stave off a repeat of the 2018 fuel crisis. In November 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin saw his approval ratings drop to a low not seen in six years, mainly due to higher prices at the pump, which saw a 7% increase since May. The government’s response was to have oil companies and independent fuel refiners hold wholesale prices at June 2018 levels until the end of the year. Russia then agreed to allow fuel prices to increase in line—but only in line—with inflation.

The move was largely seen as a political, populist, and short-term stop-gap measure.

With the war in Ukraine, Putin is unlikely to tolerate fuel shortages that could influence the approval of the populace.

Russia’s export ban that looks like it will take full effect in October could exacerbate an already tight global diesel market, driving crude and middle distillate prices ever higher ahead of winter. Crude oil prices are already rising, with Brent still trading over $95.

Europe’s diesel prices rose after the ban was announced, reaching as high as $1008 per metric ton. The ban is expected to be temporary, with Russia’s diesel storage tanks eventually set to reach full capacity.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India’s Crude Oil Imports From Russia Rebound

Next Post

India’s Crude Oil Imports From Russia Rebound

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com