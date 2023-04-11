Russia's Current Account Surplus Dwindles As Sanctions Hit

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.52 +1.78 +2.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.61 +1.43 +1.70%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.01 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.198 +0.026 +1.20%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.864 +0.056 +2.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 -0.90 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 -0.90 -1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 78.59 -0.71 -0.90%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.864 +0.056 +2.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.09 +0.35 +0.42%
Graph up Murban 2 days 86.27 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 6 days 82.29 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 498 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 6 days 85.66 +0.89 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 6 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 6 days 86.96 +0.87 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 +0.01 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 64.67 -1.07 -1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 58.49 -0.96 -1.61%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 81.89 -0.96 -1.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 80.14 -0.96 -1.18%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 77.29 -0.96 -1.23%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 73.99 -0.96 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 73.99 -0.96 -1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 75.29 -0.96 -1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 84.24 -0.96 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 73.59 -0.96 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 -0.90 -1.09%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.25 -1.00 -1.29%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.00 -1.00 -1.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 84.27 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.27 -0.96 -1.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 76.22 -0.96 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.22 -0.96 -1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.25 -1.00 -1.29%
Chart Kansas Common 42 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 9 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 6 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 6 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Return To Recent Highs

Russia's Weekly Crude Oil Exports Plunge

Russia's Weekly Crude Oil Exports Plunge

Russia’s seaborne crude oil exports…

How Clean Are Tesla’s Cars Really?

How Clean Are Tesla’s Cars Really?

According to Tesla, its vehicles…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia's Current Account Surplus Dwindles As Sanctions Hit

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 11, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

Russia’s current-account surplus dwindled over the first quarter of this year by $51 billion compared to this quarter last year, Russia’s central bank data shows, as the country struggles to maintain oil revenues in the face of sanctions.

The surplus shrank 73 percent to $18.6 billion in the first quarter—the smallest quarterly surplus in seven years. The central bank said on Tuesday that it is now forecasting the full-year surplus to dip to $66 billion from more than $227 last year.

The reason behind the drop in its current-account surplus was “a drop in the trade balance as a result of a significant decrease in the cost volumes of exports, mainly due to a decline in prices.”

Russia was forced to heavily discount its Urals crude oil blend after the ban on seaborne oil imports and the price cap imposed on the nation after it invaded Ukraine.

The shrinkage in the account surplus has created an even bigger budget deficit, as lower realized prices for its crude oil met up with big spending on its war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, said he expects a turnaround in its oil revenue by the second quarter as oil prices rise.

Sofya Donets, Renaissance Capital economist, feels otherwise and was quoted by Bloomberg as saying, “The current-account surplus in the second quarter will be less than in the previous quarter, and probably the weakest during the year, which will determine the continued high volatility of the ruble.”

Yesterday, Russian Energy Ministry figures showed that Russia had reduced its crude oil production by 700,000 bpd in March after warning that it would do so back in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that Russia could see an even greater budget deficit and smaller current-account surplus this year due to global isolation and lower energy revenues. The IMF sees Russia’s economic output sagging, and by 2027, the IMF expects the country’s economic output to be 7% lower than forecast made prior to its invasion of Ukraine.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Delivers 30,000 Tons Of Fuel To Iran Via Rail

Next Post

Oil Prices Return To Recent Highs

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com