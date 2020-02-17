Russia’s Biggest Oil Firm To Invest $5B In Green Projects

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 52.10 +0.05 +0.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 57.62 +0.30 +0.52%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 1.912 +0.056 +3.02%
Graph up Mars US 3 days 52.45 +0.53 +1.02%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 56.73 +0.87 +1.56%
Graph up Urals 4 days 53.05 +0.40 +0.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 12 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 12 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 57.94 +0.79 +1.38%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 47.23 +0.88 +1.90%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.912 +0.056 +3.02%
Graph up Marine 4 days 55.50 +0.77 +1.41%
Graph up Murban 4 days 57.03 +0.60 +1.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 49.72 +0.66 +1.35%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 59.87 +1.07 +1.82%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 59.30 +0.92 +1.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 57.94 +0.79 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 57.94 +0.79 +1.38%
Chart Girassol 4 days 57.36 +0.92 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 56.73 +0.87 +1.56%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 35.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 days 28.92 +0.25 +0.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 days 49.82 +0.25 +0.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 days 51.82 +0.25 +0.48%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 days 44.02 +0.25 +0.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 days 39.42 +0.25 +0.64%
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 39.42 +0.25 +0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 43.42 +0.25 +0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 47.92 +0.25 +0.52%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 39.42 +0.25 +0.64%
Graph down Louisiana Light 12 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 48.50 +0.50 +1.04%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 55.13 +0.34 +0.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 46.00 +0.63 +1.39%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 49.95 +0.63 +1.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 49.95 +0.63 +1.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 48.50 +0.50 +1.04%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 59.78 +0.63 +1.07%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Russia’s Biggest Oil Firm To Invest $5B In Green Projects

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 17, 2020, 1:30 PM CST Rosneft

The oil industry’s drive to show investors and the world that the sector is taking climate change seriously has reached the largest Russian oil producer, state-controlled Rosneft, which has just pledged to invest US$5 billion in environmentally-friendly projects within the next half decade.

Rosneft will invest in projects to curb carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and for better utilization of associated petroleum gas, Reuters quoted Rosneft as saying on Monday.

The Russian oil firm will also look to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 8 million tons through 2022, according to Reuters.    

Rosneft’s commitment to invest in reducing carbon emissions comes days after UK-based supermajor BP, which holds nearly 20 percent in the Russian oil giant, announced plans to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

Last week, BP said that it aims to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner in the latest pledge for net zero carbon emissions by an oil major. BP will also target to halve the carbon intensity of the products it sells by 2050 or sooner, joining other majors such as Shell and Equinor, which also aim to reduce the carbon footprint of the energy products they sell.

Earlier this month, Equinor unveiled a plan to reduce the net carbon intensity, from initial production to final consumption, of energy produced by at least 50 percent by 2050. Shell has also set short-term targets for reducing the net carbon footprint of the energy products it sells.

In Russia, Ruslan Edelgeriev, the senior adviser on climate change to President Vladimir Putin, said earlier this month that Russia needs to take urgent steps to fight climate change and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. Russia—the world’s fourth-largest greenhouse gas emitter after China, the U.S., and India—reduced the use of oil and coal in its energy mix by 4 percent between 2015 and 2018, while the share of natural gas has increased by 3.5 percent annually in each of those years, The Moscow Times quoted Edelgeriev as saying at a news conference in early February.

Russia has a recent plan to ‘adapt’ to climate change until 2022, but Putin said at his annual press conference in December that “nobody really knows the causes of climate change, at least global climate change.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

