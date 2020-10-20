Russian Lukoil Looks To Boost Its Oil Production In Iraq

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 41.46 +0.63 +1.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 43.16 +0.54 +1.27%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.917 +0.004 +0.14%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 41.56 +0.53 +1.29%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 41.38 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.04 -0.21 -0.50%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.04 -0.21 -0.50%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 41.50 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.64 -0.23 -0.61%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.917 +0.004 +0.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 41.50 -0.14 -0.34%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 42.34 -0.28 -0.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 39.55 -0.55 -1.37%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 44.47 +0.43 +0.98%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 41.25 -0.53 -1.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 41.50 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 41.50 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 42.53 -0.69 -1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.38 +0.01 +0.02%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 32 days 30.10 +0.71 +2.42%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 31.56 -0.46 -1.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 40.06 -0.06 -0.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 41.46 -0.06 -0.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 37.66 -0.06 -0.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 37.06 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 37.06 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 37.56 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 37.66 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 37.46 -0.06 -0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.04 -0.21 -0.50%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.25 -0.25 -0.67%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 31.00 -0.25 -0.80%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 42.08 -0.30 -0.71%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.78 +0.67 +1.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.73 +0.67 +1.76%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.73 +0.67 +1.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.25 -0.25 -0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.00 -0.25 -0.80%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.96 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 7 hours Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 10 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 18 hours A sneak peak into the US election
  • 21 mins America's Frontline Doctors - Safely Start Living Again!
  • 19 mins France Sees 10.6% EV Market Share In September — 4× Growth Year On Year
  • 9 mins Conoco Pledges ‘Net-Zero’ Emissions in Break With U.S. Rivals
  • 7 hours Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 1 day covid. stop the carriers and thus stop the virus.
  • 10 hours Tesla Model 3 Is September's Top Selling Car of All Vehicles in Switzerland
  • 23 hours California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 2 days "COVID Kills Another Oil Rally" by Tom Kool 10/16/2020
  • 2 days Is the coal industry on the way out?
  • 2 days Tucker Carlson responds to CDC after agency critiques commentary about mask-wearing
  • 1 day Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 2 days Ethanol present in gasoline

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down

Has The Gold Rally Run Out Of Steam?

Has The Gold Rally Run Out Of Steam?

Gold has had a tremendous…

Alberta Unimpressed By Canadian Plastics Ban

Alberta Unimpressed By Canadian Plastics Ban

Canada’s federal government has confirmed…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russian Lukoil Looks To Boost Its Oil Production In Iraq

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 20, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

Russia’s second-largest producer, Lukoil, is eager to increase its oil production in Iraq once the production cuts of the OPEC+ group end, Egor Zubarev, Managing Director of Lukoil Mid-East, told Bloomberg.

Iraq’s current crude oil production is capped at around 3.6 million barrels per day (bpd) under the OPEC+ pact, but the country needs to make additional deeper cuts by the end of the year to compensate for the lack of compliance with the agreement in previous months.  

Due to the OPEC+ deal, Iraq told the international oil majors working on its large oilfields to cut crude oil production. Exxon, BP, and Lukoil are among the largest foreign producers in Iraq, and all were asked to reduce output.

Still, Iraq has failed to fully comply with the cuts, while the oil price crash has severely constrained its budget, oil sales being the main source of income for the government. Due to the shortage of funds, some projects have been delayed, Bloomberg quoted Iraq’s Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar as saying at an online conference on Tuesday.

Lukoil, which operates the large West Qurna-2 oilfield in Iraq, looks beyond this year and plans to increase its production in what is a key region for the Russian company.

In 2019, West Qurna-2 was producing 400,000 bpd, and Lukoil began drilling new production wells as part of the second development phase at the oilfield. The goal of the Russian company was to boost production at West Qurna-2 to 480,000 bpd this year.

However, due to the pandemic and the oil price crash, which resulted in new OPEC+ production cuts, Lukoil cut production at the West Qurna-2 oilfield to 280,000 bpd, according to Lukoil’s Zubarev.

“The current situation forces us and our partners to revise our plans to see how they correspond to the needs of the time,” Zubarev told Bloomberg in an email.

Lukoil plans to file proposals to Iraq’s authorities “soon” to develop a separate area in southern Iraq known as Block 10, Zubarev said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Nigeria Repays Dues To Oil Majors

Next Post

Iraq Sees Oil Prices Recovering In Q2 2021

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build
Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock

Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock
Yet Another Shale Producer Files For Bankruptcy

Yet Another Shale Producer Files For Bankruptcy


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

 Alt text

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?

 Alt text

Why The Elections Aren’t Moving Oil Prices
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com