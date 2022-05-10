Russian Energy Tycoon Dies From Toad Poison

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 102.2 -0.89 -0.86%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 104.9 -1.00 -0.94%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.628 -0.398 -5.66%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.869 +0.034 +0.88%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.621 -0.021 -0.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 111.7 +1.55 +1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 111.7 +1.55 +1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 108.3 -6.77 -5.88%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.4 +1.33 +1.18%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 101.7 -6.68 -6.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.621 -0.021 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 107.7 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Murban 1 day 111.0 +0.52 +0.47%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 105.8 -6.94 -6.16%
Graph down Basra Light 161 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 108.9 -7.39 -6.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 108.3 -6.77 -5.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 108.3 -6.77 -5.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 106.4 -6.63 -5.87%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.4 +1.33 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 85.72 -7.11 -7.66%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 88.99 -6.68 -6.98%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 105.2 -6.68 -5.97%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 103.5 -6.68 -6.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 101.4 -6.68 -6.18%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 98.54 -6.68 -6.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 98.54 -6.68 -6.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 100.6 -6.68 -6.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 104.2 -6.68 -6.03%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 98.84 -6.68 -6.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 111.7 +1.55 +1.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 99.50 -5.25 -5.01%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 93.25 -5.25 -5.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 114.9 +0.63 +0.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 97.04 -5.17 -5.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 101.0 -5.17 -4.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 101.0 -5.17 -4.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 99.50 -5.25 -5.01%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 100.0 +1.50 +1.52%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 116.0 +1.51 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 24 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 21 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 3 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Russian Energy Tycoon Dies From Toad Poison

China’s Coal Capital Could Emerge As A Green Energy Poster Child

China’s Coal Capital Could Emerge As A Green Energy Poster Child

Despite being responsible for half…

Brent Hits $113 As Oil Heads For Second Weekly Gain

Brent Hits $113 As Oil Heads For Second Weekly Gain

Oil prices were set for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russian Energy Tycoon Dies From Toad Poison

By Julianne Geiger - May 10, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT

A former executive with Russia’s Lukoil has died after a session with a local shaman attempted to alleviate the symptoms of a severe hangover with venom from a toad. It is at least the sixth unusual death of Russian energy executives this year. The string of deaths has led some to suspect that there is a purge of current and former energy-related executives in Russia.

Alexandr Subbotin--Lukoil

According to TASS, which cited police sources, Alexandr Subbotin, who had sat on the board of Lukoil, Russia’s second-largest oil producer, had a cardiac arrest following the administration of toad poison as a hangover treatment.

Emergency services received a call saying Subbotin had lost consciousness on May 8, the police told TASS. The doctor sent to the address only confirmed the death of the former oil executive. The police have opened a criminal investigation into the case.

Subbotin’s host, Alexey Pindiurin, who also goes by the monicker Shaman Magwa, told the police that Subbotin came to his house in a state of heavy alcohol and drug intoxication. According to unconfirmed reports, the death followed a shamanic ritual for the treatment of that intoxication that involved the use of toad venom, according to The Independent.

Vladislav Avayev--Gazprombank

Last month, a former vice president at Russian bank Gazprombank—the bank at the center of Russia’s rubles-for-gas payment scheme—killed his wife and daughter before killing himself in their Moscow apartment, police in Moscow say, according to Russian media.

Avayev, 51, also a former Kremlin official, shot his wife and 13-year-old daughter before shooting himself, according to police, who concluded that the incident was a murder-suicide. The bodies were found by the 26-year-old daughter of the couple, Daily Mail reported. The bodies were found with gunshot wounds while Vladislav Avayev—a multi-millionaire—had a gun in his hand, according to Moscow police.

Sergey Protosenya--Novatek

Just days after Avayev’s suspected murder-suicide, Sergey Protosenya and his family were also found dead—this time in Spain. Protosenya worked at Russia’s top independent gas producer Novatek from 1997 to 2015. Protosenya’s mother and daughter were reportedly stabbed to death, while Sergey Protosenya had apparently hanged himself.

Leonid Shulman—Gazprom Invest

Alexander Tyulyakov--Gazprom

But before all that, two former Gazprom executives, Leonid Shulman and Alexander Tyulyakov, were also found dead earlier this year. Shulman was found dead by apparent suicide in January—the suicide note referencing a pain in his broken leg. Tyulyakov was found hanged in his garage a day after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Mikhail Watford, another Russian oil tycoon, was found hanged in early March in his Surrey mansion.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Novak: Russia’s Crude Production Up In May

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels


Most Commented

Alt text

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

 Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com