Russia Will Send More Oil To Asia After G7 Price Cap

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.66 -0.21 -0.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.03 -2.71 -2.83%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.80 -2.17 -2.24%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.566 -0.220 -2.50%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.467 +0.003 +0.13%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.54 +1.14 +1.18%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%
Chart Mars US 4 days 85.27 +0.26 +0.31%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.467 +0.003 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 93.98 +0.55 +0.59%
Graph up Murban 1 day 96.92 +0.79 +0.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 94.69 +1.25 +1.34%
Graph down Basra Light 280 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 94.90 +1.15 +1.23%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 97.54 +1.14 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.54 +1.14 +1.18%
Chart Girassol 1 day 97.80 +1.04 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 65.80 +0.82 +1.26%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 72.77 +0.26 +0.36%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 89.02 +0.26 +0.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 87.27 +0.26 +0.30%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 85.17 +0.26 +0.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 82.32 +0.26 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 82.32 +0.26 +0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 84.42 +0.26 +0.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 87.97 +0.26 +0.30%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 82.62 +0.26 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 83.00 -2.75 -3.21%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 76.75 -2.75 -3.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 104.2 -4.48 -4.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 89.53 -2.09 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 83.00 -2.75 -3.21%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 1 day Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 1 day "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 18 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares

Breaking News:

Gazprom Blames Siemens For Nord Stream 1 Shutdown

Russia To Help Iran In Developing Crucial Gas Reserves

Russia To Help Iran In Developing Crucial Gas Reserves

Optimizing gas production from its…

Why Europe’s Dependence On U.S. LNG Is Risky

Why Europe’s Dependence On U.S. LNG Is Risky

U.S. LNG supplies might not…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Will Send More Oil To Asia After G7 Price Cap

By Irina Slav - Sep 06, 2022, 5:00 AM CDT

Russia will increase its shipments of oil to Asia after the G7 finance ministers announced a price cap on Russian oil and fuels, to enter into effect from December 5 and February 5, 2023, respectively.

"Any actions to impose a price cap will lead to deficit on (initiating countries') own markets and will increase price volatility," said Russia’s Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Far East, as quoted by Reuters.

The G7 foreign ministers announced the price caps on Friday. Earlier that week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the price cap was ridiculous and that in response Russia would simply stop selling oil to countries enforcing it.

A day later Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed the sentiment, telling media that "We simply will not cooperate with them on non-market principles."

"Energy markets are at fever pitch. This is mainly in Europe, where anti-Russian measures have led to a situation where Europe is buying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States for a lot of money - unjustified money. U.S. companies are getting richer and European taxpayers are getting poorer," Peskov also said on Friday.

Peskov also said there would be retaliatory steps but provided no details of their nature.

Redirecting crude oil cargos from Europe to Asia is widely seen as Russia’s one good move in this situation. It has already been doing it. The U.S. and the UK banned imports of Russian crude and fuels soon after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Canada was never an importer of Russian oil.

The European members of the G7 are part of the EU, which greenlit an embargo on Russian oil and fuels, due to kick in later this year. Japan, however, will continue to receive Russian oil from Sakhalin-2 without capping its price because it is critical for its energy supply.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Has Earned $158 Billion From Energy Exports Since Invading Ukraine

Next Post

Gazprom Blames Siemens For Nord Stream 1 Shutdown

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

 Alt text

All Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq

 Alt text

Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com