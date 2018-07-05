Russia: Trump And Putin May Discuss Oil Market At July 16 Summit

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 72.96 -1.18 -1.59%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.41 -0.83 -1.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.838 -0.032 -1.11%
Mars US 2 days 71.14 -0.30 -0.42%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.62 -0.76 -1.01%
Urals 2 days 75.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Louisiana Light 4 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.11 +1.19 +1.55%
Mexican Basket 2 days 68.96 -6.66 -8.81%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.838 -0.032 -1.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 74.53 +0.15 +0.20%
Murban 2 days 77.78 +0.15 +0.19%
Iran Heavy 2 days 73.88 +1.20 +1.65%
Basra Light 3 days 75.52 +0.45 +0.60%
Saharan Blend 2 days 77.56 +1.20 +1.57%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.11 +1.19 +1.55%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.11 +1.19 +1.55%
Girassol 2 days 77.31 +1.29 +1.70%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.62 -0.76 -1.01%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 45.74 -1.24 -2.64%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.14 +0.20 +0.41%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.14 +0.20 +0.29%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 75.34 +0.20 +0.27%
Sweet Crude 2 days 69.39 +0.20 +0.29%
Peace Sour 2 days 66.14 +0.20 +0.30%
Peace Sour 2 days 66.14 +0.20 +0.30%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 69.64 +0.20 +0.29%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 76.14 +0.20 +0.26%
Central Alberta 2 days 66.14 +0.20 +0.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 70.75 +0.25 +0.35%
Giddings 3 days 64.50 +0.25 +0.39%
ANS West Coast 4 days 79.54 +0.07 +0.09%
West Texas Sour 3 days 68.09 +0.20 +0.29%
Eagle Ford 3 days 72.04 +0.20 +0.28%
Eagle Ford 3 days 72.04 +0.20 +0.28%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 70.59 +0.20 +0.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 64.50 +0.25 +0.39%
Buena Vista 7 days 82.16 +0.20 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil will hit 60s again
  • 9 minutes Trump Pressed Aides On Venezuela Invasion, US Official Says
  • 16 minutes Rhode Island Sues Big Oil
  • 2 hours India going solar?
  • 3 hours EU rejects controversial copyright law
  • 16 mins Good sign: Merkel Ready To Back Lower EU Tariffs On U.S. Cars
  • 8 mins Qatar poised to win the race for new LNG projects
  • 4 hours Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 55 mins Greenpeace Crashes Drone Into Nuclear Power Plant
  • 5 hours Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 2 hours Natural gas is the future of clean energy.
  • 40 mins Is Trump's longer oil game the breakup of OPEC as well as Iran's government?
  • 4 hours Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 4 hours Technology Disrupter may reduce US oil demand 10%
  • 2 hours Canada Wants To Be Clean LNG Producer
  • 3 hours US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November

Breaking News:

Russia: Trump And Putin May Discuss Oil Market At July 16 Summit

Saudi Arabia Won’t Bring 2 Million Bpd Online

Saudi Arabia Won’t Bring 2 Million Bpd Online

In a tweet over the…

What Trump’s Tweet Actually Means For Oil

What Trump’s Tweet Actually Means For Oil

Trump’s latest tweet could give…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia: Trump And Putin May Discuss Oil Market At July 16 Summit

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 05, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Flare

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin may discuss the state of the oil market at their summit on July 16, although there will be more important topics on the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

“It can be said with confidence that this matter will hardly be the leading one in the agenda. Topics much more actual in terms of bilateral relations exist, which will be considered in the first instance,” Russia’s news agency TASS quoted Peskov as telling reporters on Wednesday, commenting on the Trump-Putin summit slated to be held on July 16 in Helsinki, Finland.

Earlier this week, Peskov said on a conference call with reporters that Putin had said that he would be open to discuss everything except Crimea, which Moscow claims is an “integral part” of Russia.

“All the rest are matters [subject to] consensus, discussion, and a search for possible points of contact,” Peskov said.

The White House says that the two leaders “will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues,” without giving more details.

Although there would probably be more pressing topics on the table up for discussion, the oil market situation may be one of the those issues that needs discussing, considering that Russia has been the key non-OPEC partner of OPEC leader Saudi Arabia in masterminding and implementing a production cut deal that depleted excess global oil inventories and propped up oil prices.

Related: The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

The Saudis and Russians were also the allies that agreed two weeks ago to boost production and reverse some of the cuts to ‘stabilize’ the oil market and oil prices, after plunging Venezuelan production and pending U.S. sanctions on Iranian spooked the oil market and sent oil prices to three-and-a-half-year highs.

President Trump, for his part, has been calling for increased OPEC production to bring gasoline prices down.

Since April, President Trump has criticized OPEC for manipulating oil prices, calling the cartel out for oil prices that are ‘too high’.

On the day of the OPEC meeting on June 22, President Trump tweeted again: “Hope OPEC will increase output substantially. Need to keep prices down!”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Tesla Reportedly Skipped Brake Test To Hit Model 3 Target

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 $110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

 Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

 Saudis Boost June Oil Production Close To All-Time High

Saudis Boost June Oil Production Close To All-Time High

Most Commented

Alt text

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com