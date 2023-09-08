Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 15 hours Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

Russia Still Expects Oil Export Revenue To Climb Through 2026

Is Central Asia The Next Flashpoint In A Warming World?

Is Central Asia The Next Flashpoint In A Warming World?

Experts at a conference in…

Goldman Claims Oil Prices Could Hit $107 If OPEC+ Extends Cuts Next Year

Goldman Claims Oil Prices Could Hit $107 If OPEC+ Extends Cuts Next Year

Goldman Sachs sees oil prices…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Russia Still Expects Oil Export Revenue To Climb Through 2026

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 08, 2023, 4:30 PM CDT

Russia is still expecting its oil export revenues to continue to increase through the next three years—even in the face of Western price caps and embargos, according to a government created forecast that was submitted to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and seen by Bloomberg.

The forecast, which covers the years 2023 through 2026, estimates its average price for crude oil at $62.70 per barrel—that’s nearly $3 above the price cap established by the G7 at the end of 2022. As global crude oil prices rallied over the course of the last month, Russia’s price for its crude oil also rose, with some trading above the cap.

Next year, Russia sees the price for its crude rising to $66.30, to $67.90 in 2025, and nearly $70 per barrel by 2026—the last year that the forecast covers.

Although Russian crude is now trading above the price cap, the G7 has canceled its plans to regularly review the price cap on Russia’s crude oil exports—and hasn’t done so since March. The G7 established a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian crude shipments to third countries outside the EU that use Western insurance and financing. This excludes India and China, who have taken a significant amount of Russian crude oil but have not purposefully adhered to the price cap.

Russia’s Urals averaged $74 per barrel in August, down from August 2022, but still well above the $60 price cap, according to data released last week from the Russian Finance Ministry. The average price for Urals between January and August this year was $56.48 per barrel—well under the G7’s price cap. This compares to $82.13 per barrel that Russia received between January and August of last year.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



