Russia Says Ukraine Organized Gas Pipeline Attack In Crimea

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 20 mins 68.35 -0.94 -1.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 20 mins 71.60 -0.62 -0.86%
Graph down Natural Gas 20 mins 4.568 -0.144 -3.06%
Graph down Heating Oil 20 mins 2.122 -0.038 -1.75%
Graph down Gasoline 20 mins 2.130 -0.024 -1.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.82 -0.94 -1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 72.58 +0.94 +1.31%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 71.05 +1.86 +2.69%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.130 -0.024 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 69.63 -1.49 -2.10%
Graph down Murban 2 days 70.79 -1.20 -1.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 67.34 -0.79 -1.16%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 72.72 -0.53 -0.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 71.73 -0.98 -1.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 70.82 -0.94 -1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.82 -0.94 -1.31%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.24 -1.00 -1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 72.58 +0.94 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 57.24 -0.70 -1.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 68.29 -0.70 -1.01%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 69.69 -0.70 -0.99%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 65.54 -0.45 -0.68%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 63.79 -0.70 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 63.79 -0.70 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 65.49 -0.45 -0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 67.44 -0.65 -0.95%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 64.29 -0.70 -1.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 72.83 +1.48 +2.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 63.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 67.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 67.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 74.73 -0.70 -0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 2 days https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2021-08-16/clean-air-gas-trucks-la-long-beach-ports
  • 4 hours Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 2 days Anything to charge your Tesla..
  • 2 days Future of oil and gas Industries
  • 5 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering

Breaking News:

Key Oil-Producing State In Nigeria Could Return To COVID Lockdown

Is Blue Hydrogen The Key To Reaching ESG Goals?

Is Blue Hydrogen The Key To Reaching ESG Goals?

Production or use of blue…

The U.S. Power Grid Is At Risk Of Catastrophic Failure

The U.S. Power Grid Is At Risk Of Catastrophic Failure

Hurricane Ida was yet another…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Says Ukraine Organized Gas Pipeline Attack In Crimea

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 07, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

Russia accused on Tuesday Ukraine’s military intelligence of having organized an attack on a natural gas pipeline in Crimea at the end of last month, in another escalation of tensions between Moscow and Kyiv.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine back in 2014, straining the bilateral relations between one of Europe’s key natural gas suppliers, Russia, and one of the key transit countries for the gas, Ukraine.

The annexation of Crimea was criticized by the United States and the European Union (EU), both of which imposed sanctions on Russia over the 2014 act. The U.S. sanctions include sanctions on parts of the oil and gas industry in Russia. Those sanctions ban the provision of services or technology in support of exploration or production for deepwater, Arctic offshore, or shale projects.

Today, the Russian Federal Security Service, FSB, said in a statement that sabotage on a gas pipeline on August 23 in Crimea was found to have been organized by the military intelligence unit of Ukraine’s ministry of defense and the Mejlis Crimean Tatars organization, which is banned in Russia.

Many Crimean Tatars oppose Russia’s annexation of Crimea. 

According to Russia’s FSB, the Ukrainian military intelligence promised the perpetrators a payment of $2,000 to sabotage the gas pipeline in Crimea.

“Ukraine’s military intelligence promised to pay them about $2,000 for the subversive attack. An explosive device was secretly brought to Crimea in July. The attack was planned for Ukraine’s Independence Day,” the Russian security service said in its statement.

Suspects have been detained over the sabotage, and some have made confessions, Russian news agency TASS reports.

“We were asked to blow up a gas pipeline in Perevalnoye, they showed us the explosive device and told us what to do with it,” one of the detained people was quoted as saying about meeting a man in Ukraine before the sabotage.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Coal Power Plants In Southeast Europe Responsible For Thousands Of Deaths

Next Post

Key Oil-Producing State In Nigeria Could Return To COVID Lockdown

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot
Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally
API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting

API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting
Oil Majors Interested In Buying India’s Third-Largest Refiner BPCL

Oil Majors Interested In Buying India’s Third-Largest Refiner BPCL
Production Slumps By 40% At India’s Biggest Oil, Gas Deposit

Production Slumps By 40% At India’s Biggest Oil, Gas Deposit


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

 Alt text

China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Iran’s Huge Caspian Gas Find Is A Geopolitical Gamechanger

 Alt text

The U.S. Power Grid Is At Risk Of Catastrophic Failure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com