Russia Reports A Second Drone Attack On Its Ilsky Oil Refinery

A second drone attack in two days caused a fire at the Ilsky oil refinery in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar, Russian news agency TASS reported on Friday, citing sources with the emergency services.

"A drone attacked the territory of the Ilsky oil refinery, which resulted in a fire on an area of 60 square meters," said one source, adding that the fire had been put out.

No casualties have been reported from the fire, TASS later reported.

"The employees of the oil refinery were evacuated, there were no casualties," according to the Russian Interfax news agency.

The Ilsky oil refinery sustained a second drone attack today after a first attack hit a diesel fuel reservoir at the refinery on Thursday, Russian media say. On Thursday, "following an attack by an unidentified drone, a fire broke out in the reservoir of the Ilsky oil refinery," TASS reported on Thursday, citing a spokesman for the local emergency services.

Russian reports of drone attacks on the refinery in Krasnodar follow a drone incident from earlier this week when a drone attacked the citadel of the Kremlin on Wednesday. Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack, which Moscow said was an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied Ukraine was involved in the drone attack on the Kremlin.

"We don't attack Putin, or Moscow, we fight on our territory," Zelenskyy said, referring to the Russian accusations.

On Thursday, Russia accused the United States of being behind the attack. The U.S. denied these allegations.

National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby, said at a briefing on Thursday, "One thing I can tell you for certain is that the United States was not involved in this incident in any way, contrary to Mr. Peskov's lies. And that's what they are: just lies."

