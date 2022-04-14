Russia Pulls The Nuclear Card, Warns Sweden And Finland Not To Join NATO

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 107.0 +2.70 +2.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 30 mins 111.7 +2.92 +2.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 7.300 +0.303 +4.33%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 hours 3.855 +0.136 +3.67%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 3.381 +0.090 +2.74%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.7 +3.74 +3.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 105.7 +3.74 +3.67%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 106.8 +1.62 +1.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.1 +3.66 +3.57%
Chart Mars US 52 mins 106.4 +2.60 +2.50%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 3.381 +0.090 +2.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 102.2 +4.19 +4.27%
Graph up Murban 2 days 104.1 +4.29 +4.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.0 +2.16 +2.08%
Graph down Basra Light 136 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 108.5 +1.53 +1.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 106.8 +1.62 +1.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 106.8 +1.62 +1.54%
Chart Girassol 2 days 106.3 +1.56 +1.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.1 +3.66 +3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 90.16 +3.64 +4.21%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 90.15 +3.65 +4.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 106.4 +3.65 +3.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 104.7 +3.65 +3.61%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 102.6 +3.65 +3.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 99.70 +3.65 +3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 99.70 +3.65 +3.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 101.8 +3.65 +3.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 105.4 +3.65 +3.59%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 100.0 +3.65 +3.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.7 +3.74 +3.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 100.8 +3.75 +3.87%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 94.50 +3.75 +4.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 109.4 +5.90 +5.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 98.20 +3.65 +3.86%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 102.2 +3.65 +3.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 102.2 +3.65 +3.71%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 100.8 +3.75 +3.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 94.50 +3.75 +4.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 113.0 +3.65 +3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 36 mins Ukraine gas
  • 2 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 28 mins Europe and U.S. are unlikely to find their worthy place in the new world order
  • 1 hour Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 57 mins "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 1 day Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 2 days Following the Big Money
  • 2 days "While You Were Distracted By Will Smith, The International Elitists Met At The World Government Summit" - ZERO HEDGE article by Derrick Broze
  • 3 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.

Breaking News:

U.S. Wind Surpassed Both Coal And Nuclear Power For The First Time Ever

Africa’s Most Controversial Oil Pipeline Is Hanging In The Balance

Africa’s Most Controversial Oil Pipeline Is Hanging In The Balance

Despite opposition from local communities…

The EU's Coal Ban Could Create A Domino Effect In Global Energy Prices

The EU's Coal Ban Could Create A Domino Effect In Global Energy Prices

The EU ban on Russian…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Pulls The Nuclear Card, Warns Sweden And Finland Not To Join NATO

By ZeroHedge - Apr 14, 2022, 3:30 PM CDT

As expected in the wake of Finland's announcement early this week that it could decide to apply for NATO membership "within weeks" - Russia has upped the ante by threatening nuclear escalation if that should happen. Sky News has cited the Thursday words of deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, as follows

Russia has said there will be "no more talk of a nuclear-free Baltic" if Sweden and Finland join NATO. Such a development would more than double the length of the military alliance's land borders with Russia, Moscow added. ers

Moscow sees the prospect as a hugely dire threat to its security interests given it shares an 810-mile-long border with Finland. Putin has long explained the decision to invade Ukraine starting on Feb.24 by citing NATO expansion up to Russia's borders. 

"There can be no more talk of any nuclear-free status for the Baltic - the balance must be restored," said Medvedev, a close Putin-ally and the former president. 

"Until today, Russia has not taken such measures and was not going to," Medvedev added. "If our hand is forced well... take note it wasn't us who proposed this."

"No sane person wants higher prices and higher taxes, increased tensions along borders, Iskanders, hypersonics, and ships with nuclear weapons literally at arm's length from their own home," Medvedev went on to say. "Let's hope that the common sense of our northern neighbors will win," he added, appealing to the fact that both Finland and Sweden prior to the Ukraine war were neutral, expressly having a policy of staying out of NATO.

He said that if Finland is indeed poised to join the Western military alliance, then land borders will have to be strengthened. Russia would have to "seriously strengthen the grouping of ground forces and air defense (and) deploy significant naval forces in the Gulf of Finland," he said.

Map source: The Daily Mail

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson met in Stockholm on Wednesday to hold high-level consultations on the matter of entering NATO, given that the decision of each would likely have a great impact on the other.

Marin confirmed that Finland will now open serious domestic debate on the matter of seeking NATO membership by the close of spring or summer. FT is reporting that a decision will come "within weeks" - based on statements out of Helsinki. Sweden has meanwhile said at this point it plans to seek formal membership.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EU Set To Discuss Joint Gas Buying In Bid To Cut Russian Reliance

Next Post

U.S. Wind Surpassed Both Coal And Nuclear Power For The First Time Ever

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline
Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows

Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows
Oil Prices Fall Despite Surprise Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Fall Despite Surprise Draw In Crude Inventories
West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia

West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia
China's Sinopec Bows Out Of Russian Petchem, Gas Projects

China's Sinopec Bows Out Of Russian Petchem, Gas Projects


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Will Still Dominate The U.S. Energy Market In 2050

 Alt text

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters

 Alt text

Is Biden To Blame For Soaring Gasoline Prices?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com