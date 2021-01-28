Russian LNG Production Sees Modest Jump In 2020

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 52.20 -0.14 -0.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 55.53 -0.28 -0.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.686 +0.022 +0.83%
Graph down Mars US 34 mins 52.74 -0.81 -1.51%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.31 +0.44 +0.80%
Graph up Urals 37 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 54.41 -0.97 -1.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.66 +0.08 +0.16%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.686 +0.022 +0.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 54.76 -0.85 -1.53%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 54.90 -1.11 -1.98%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 51.46 -0.69 -1.32%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 56.48 -0.59 -1.03%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 55.07 -0.42 -0.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 54.41 -0.97 -1.75%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 54.41 -0.97 -1.75%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 55.83 -0.52 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.31 +0.44 +0.80%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 39.73 -0.72 -1.78%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 25 mins 39.30 +0.24 +0.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 51.85 +0.24 +0.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 53.25 +0.24 +0.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 25 mins 47.85 +0.24 +0.50%
Graph up Peace Sour 25 mins 46.60 +0.24 +0.52%
Chart Peace Sour 25 mins 46.60 +0.24 +0.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 25 mins 48.35 +0.24 +0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 25 mins 49.95 +0.24 +0.48%
Chart Central Alberta 25 mins 46.60 +0.24 +0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 48.75 -0.50 -1.02%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 42.50 -0.50 -1.16%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 55.76 -0.05 -0.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 46.29 -0.51 -1.09%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 50.24 -0.51 -1.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 50.24 -0.51 -1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 48.75 -0.50 -1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.00 +0.25 +0.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 58.94 +0.24 +0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 5 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 mins SUVs are conquering the world
  • 5 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 6 hours BIG TECH or BIG BROTHER?? 1984 to Become Reality ??
  • 1 day 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 11 hours Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days Jim Rickards: Brace for a Great Escape from the Dollar and a Flood of Money into Gold and Bitcoin
  • 1 day Rejoining Paris Climate Accord is Devestating
  • 19 hours Parler’s New Partner Has Ties to the Russian Government
  • 1 day Aramco in Talks on $2 Bln Loan from Japan
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.

Breaking News:

U.S. Pauses Rule That Says Banks Can’t Reject Loans To Oil & Gas

The One Big Problem With A Central Asian Energy Corridor

The One Big Problem With A Central Asian Energy Corridor

A new Central Asian energy…

Why Decarbonization Could Make Strategic Sense For Oil Majors

Why Decarbonization Could Make Strategic Sense For Oil Majors

The oil industry still has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russian LNG Production Sees Modest Jump In 2020

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 28, 2021, 9:30 AM CST

Russia’s liquefied natural gas production rose by 3.5 percent last year to a total 30.5 million tons, according to data from Rosstat, the country’s official statistics agency.

In December alone, Russian producers turned out 2.85 million tons, which was up 1.4 percent on the year and 5.8 percent on November, Rosstat also reported.

Russia is a relative newcomer on the LNG market but has already staked a solid claim, eyeing a market share of 25 percent in the medium term, Deputy Prime Minister and former Energy Minister Alexander Novak said earlier this month in an interview with news outlet RBC.

Meanwhile, thanks to its abundant natural gas reserves, the country has quickly become the world’s fourth-largest LNG exporter, after Qatar, Australia, and the United States. Most of Russia’s LNG comes from the Yamal LNG project, majority owned and operated by Novatek.

Despite its ambitious plans for liquefied natural gas, Russia, like other exporters, felt the pinch of lower demand amid the coronavirus epidemic, with LNG exports falling sharply in 2020 from 2019. Now that demand is beginning to improve, Novatek and Russia’s second LNG producer, Gazprom, will likely see higher shipments, especially to Asia, where demand for the fuel is most likely to rebound quickly and start growing.

In fact, Novatek expects the LNG market to swing into a deficit of 150 million tons annually by 2030 because of the delay or cancellation of final investment decisions on new capacity, a move in response to the pandemic’s effect on energy demand.

Yet the possibility of natural gas as a whole falling out of favor because of the energy transition and "falling out of the equation is grossly overstated," Novatek’s CFO Mark Gyetvay said, as quoted by Argus this week.

In fact demand for LNG will likely grow along with global renewable energy capacity thanks to coal phase-outs and plans for much greater hydrogen production, Gyetvay said at the virtual European Gas Conference.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

New Oil Deals In Iraq Carry Serious Geopolitical Implications

Next Post

Chevron Seeks Easing Of Some U.S. Sanctions On Venezuela’s Oil

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw
GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People

GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq
U.S. Watchdog: Large U.S. Banks Can No Longer Deny Funding To Oil & Gas

U.S. Watchdog: Large U.S. Banks Can No Longer Deny Funding To Oil & Gas


Most Commented

Alt text

Can Renewables Become As Profitable As Oil And Gas?

 Alt text

EV Battery Prices Plunge 89% In Ten Years

 Alt text

Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia

 Alt text

German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com