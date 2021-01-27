New Oil Deals In Iraq Carry Serious Geopolitical Implications

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 52.49 -0.36 -0.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 55.43 -0.38 -0.68%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.693 -0.009 -0.33%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 53.55 +0.14 +0.26%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 54.87 +0.02 +0.04%
Graph up Urals 36 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.71 -0.07 -0.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.71 -0.07 -0.13%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 55.38 +0.32 +0.58%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.58 -0.03 -0.06%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.693 -0.009 -0.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 55.61 +0.31 +0.56%
Graph up Murban 1 day 56.01 +0.46 +0.83%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 52.15 +0.47 +0.91%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 57.07 -0.12 -0.21%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 55.49 +0.25 +0.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 55.38 +0.32 +0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 55.38 +0.32 +0.58%
Chart Girassol 1 day 56.35 +0.33 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.87 +0.02 +0.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 40.45 +0.34 +0.85%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 39.06 -0.16 -0.41%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 51.61 -0.16 -0.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 53.01 -0.16 -0.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 47.61 -0.16 -0.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 46.36 -0.16 -0.34%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 46.36 -0.16 -0.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 48.11 -0.16 -0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 49.71 -0.16 -0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 46.36 -0.16 -0.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.71 -0.07 -0.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 49.25 +0.25 +0.51%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 43.00 +0.25 +0.58%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 55.81 +0.49 +0.89%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 46.80 +0.24 +0.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 50.75 +0.24 +0.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 50.75 +0.24 +0.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 49.25 +0.25 +0.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 58.70 -0.16 -0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 3 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 2 mins Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours SUVs are conquering the world
  • 7 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 10 hours BIG TECH or BIG BROTHER?? 1984 to Become Reality ??
  • 24 hours Jim Rickards: Brace for a Great Escape from the Dollar and a Flood of Money into Gold and Bitcoin
  • 1 day China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 9 hours Rejoining Paris Climate Accord is Devestating
  • 4 mins Parler’s New Partner Has Ties to the Russian Government
  • 11 hours Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 15 hours Aramco in Talks on $2 Bln Loan from Japan
  • 1 day The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 1 day GENERAL NORMAN SCHWARZKOPF: The Third Tour

Breaking News:

New Oil Deals In Iraq Carry Serious Geopolitical Implications

Iran Begins Boosting Oil Production

Iran Begins Boosting Oil Production

Iran has started ramping up…

China Snubs Washington With Big Oil Deals In South Iraq

China Snubs Washington With Big Oil Deals In South Iraq

China and Russia are significantly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

New Oil Deals In Iraq Carry Serious Geopolitical Implications

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 27, 2021, 6:30 PM CST

Near the beginning of December, Bloomberg sources suggested that the French oil major Total SA was looking to rid itself of its 18% stake in the Sarsang exploration block in northern Iraqi Kurdistan.

Now, Iraq’s oil ministry has signed an MOU with the oil giant to execute “large and promising projects” in Iraq, specifically in natural gas and clean energy, the country’s oil ministry said on Wednesday.

Total’s CEO Patrick Pouyanne was in the country at the time of the signing.

Total already has a 22.5% interest in Iraq’s Halfaya oilfield in southern Iraq—and it is still holding onto, for now, that 18% Sarsang asset that it was rumored to be exiting.

Also on Wednesday, Iraq’s state-run Dhiqar Oil Co announced that Lukoil’s trading arm Litasco would finance an oil project to double the capacity of the country’s Nassiriya oil project to 200,000 bpd. Iraq’s SOMO will pay Litasco with crude.

But Iraq’s oil deals don’t stop there. China is also muscling its way into Iraq’s oil industry, including via a $2 billion, five-year pre-payment oil supply deal between the Iraqi federal government and China’s Zhenhua Oil.

Related: The Surprising Rise And Fall Of A Shale Superstar

The deals come as Iraq works feverishly to pull itself out of the economic hole it now finds itself in, and is seeking emergency loans to the tune of $6 billion from the IMF as low oil prices continue to squeeze the country’s finances.

Iraq has been one of the worst laggards in adhering to the supply cut deal it agreed to as a member of OPEC, and its dire financial straits have likely contributed to its reluctance or inability to stick to the cuts.

As part of the deal it reached with OPEC members and its allies, known as OPEC+, Iraq and other laggards must meet all oil production cut obligations, even if they need to extend the cuts beyond the normal expiry.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Duke Energy Customers Could Pay $5 Billion For Stranded Plants

Next Post

Duke Energy Customers Could Pay $5 Billion For Stranded Plants

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw
Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw
GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People

GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq


Most Commented

Alt text

Can Renewables Become As Profitable As Oil And Gas?

 Alt text

EV Battery Prices Plunge 89% In Ten Years

 Alt text

Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia

 Alt text

German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com