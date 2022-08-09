Russia Halts Oil Pipeline Exports To Europe Via Ukraine

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 90.54 -0.22 -0.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 96.40 -0.25 -0.26%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 96.99 -0.38 -0.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.839 +0.250 +3.29%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.968 +0.082 +2.83%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 96.17 +1.55 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 96.17 +1.55 +1.64%
Chart Bonny Light 41 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.8 +0.77 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 90.76 +3.25 +3.71%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.968 +0.082 +2.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 41 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 41 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 41 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 253 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 41 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 41 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 41 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 41 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.8 +0.77 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 70.05 +1.67 +2.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 76.66 +1.75 +2.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 92.91 +1.75 +1.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 91.16 +1.75 +1.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 89.06 +1.75 +2.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 86.21 +1.75 +2.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 86.21 +1.75 +2.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 88.31 +1.75 +2.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 91.86 +1.75 +1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 86.51 +1.75 +2.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 96.17 +1.55 +1.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.25 +1.75 +2.05%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 81.00 +1.75 +2.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 100.2 +1.68 +1.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 12 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 12 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 12 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.25 +1.75 +2.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.00 +1.75 +2.21%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.80 +1.25 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 7 hours Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 8 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days "How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

API Sees Another Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

UK Looks To Ramp Up Rare Earths Production

UK Looks To Ramp Up Rare Earths Production

The United Kingdon has released…

France Looks To Keep Nuclear Power Plants Running Despite Heatwave

France Looks To Keep Nuclear Power Plants Running Despite Heatwave

French authorities have allowed five…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Halts Oil Pipeline Exports To Europe Via Ukraine

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 09, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT

Russian oil exports through the Druzhba pipeline via Ukraine were suspended in early August due to a problem with transit fee payments, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Tuesday, quoting a statement from Russia’s oil pipeline operator Transneft.

The southern leg of the Druzhba oil pipeline from Russia to Europe passes through Ukraine, and oil is being delivered to refineries in Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. The northern branch of the pipeline crosses Belarus and ships oil to Poland and Germany. Oil transit from Russia via the northern leg of the Druzhba pipeline continues, Interfax says.

Transneft says the reason for the suspension of pipeline oil exports via Ukraine is that a payment it had made to Ukraine’s Ukrtransnafta on July 22 for the transit fees for August didn’t go through and was returned to Transneft’s account on July 28.

“The situation is complicated because European regulators haven’t come up yet with a unified position on how banks should act in various jurisdictions, and they haven’t developed a process to issue permits, either,” Transneft says, as quoted by Interfax.

Therefore, Russian oil exports via Ukraine were halted on August 4, the company added.

The suspension of Russian oil exports via pipeline opens another confrontation between Russia and the EU on Russian energy deliveries to Europe.  

The EU, when announcing the embargo on Russian oil imports—to come into force at the end of this year—exempted imports of Russia crude and petroleum products via pipeline because several landlocked countries, such as Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, are highly dependent on pipeline oil supply from Russia. EU member states dependent on Russian pipeline oil were given a temporary exemption to import Russian crude via pipeline until the EU Council decides otherwise, but were not allowed to resell such crude oil and petroleum products to other Member States or third countries.

Now it’s Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia whose supplies from Russia have been cut. Russia has also cut off natural gas deliveries to several EU member states and has slashed supply via Nord Stream to Germany to just 20% of the gas pipeline’s capacity.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Third Oil Tank Catches Fire In Massive Fire In Cuba

Next Post

Buffett Boosts Oxy Stake Above 20%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul

$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul
Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist

Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist
Oil Prices Rebound Following Morning Drop

Oil Prices Rebound Following Morning Drop


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com