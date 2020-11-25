Russia Extends Its Lead As China’s Top Oil Supplier

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 45.77 +0.86 +1.91%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 48.63 +0.77 +1.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.899 +0.124 +4.47%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 45.46 +1.85 +4.24%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.51 +0.76 +1.70%
Graph up Urals 8 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.88 +2.09 +4.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 42.65 +1.58 +3.85%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.899 +0.124 +4.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 45.77 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 46.43 +0.35 +0.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 45.39 +1.92 +4.42%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 49.96 +1.72 +3.57%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 47.08 +1.67 +3.68%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 47.88 +2.09 +4.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.88 +2.09 +4.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 49.39 +1.97 +4.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.51 +0.76 +1.70%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 32.74 +2.07 +6.75%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 34.01 +1.85 +5.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 43.91 +1.85 +4.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 45.31 +1.85 +4.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 39.91 +1.85 +4.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 37.91 +1.85 +5.13%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 37.91 +1.85 +5.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 39.91 +1.85 +4.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 40.51 +1.85 +4.79%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 37.91 +1.85 +5.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 41.25 +1.75 +4.43%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 35.00 +1.75 +5.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 45.28 +0.77 +1.73%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 38.86 +1.85 +5.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 42.81 +1.85 +4.52%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 42.81 +1.85 +4.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 41.25 +1.75 +4.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 35.25 +2.00 +6.02%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 48.65 +1.85 +3.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 18 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Locked Thread on the election
  • 17 hours Mail IN Ballot Fraud
  • 7 hours Michael Moore Cranking Up Planet of the Humans Again
  • 7 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 1 day “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 9 mins Censorship in USA
  • 1 day British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales
  • 2 days San Francisco Imposes Natural Gas Ban

Breaking News:

Rig Count Rise Fails To Slow The Oil Price Rally

The Secret Weapon That Will Save Oil & Gas Pipeline Operators Billions

The Secret Weapon That Will Save Oil & Gas Pipeline Operators Billions

An emerging technology could completely…

Venezuela Arrests Oil Workers To Cover Up Bad Press About PDVSA

Venezuela Arrests Oil Workers To Cover Up Bad Press About PDVSA

As PDVSA struggles to stay…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Extends Its Lead As China’s Top Oil Supplier

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 25, 2020, 9:30 AM CST

Russia was ahead of Saudi Arabia in the race to be China’s top crude oil supplier in October, according to official Chinese data reported by Reuters.

Yet, Chinese imports from both Russia and Saudi Arabia declined year over year in October as crude imports in the world’s top oil importer slowed down markedly last month from the previous months.

Chinese crude oil imports in October were 10 million bpd, down by 12.2 percent from September, due to independent refiners using up 2020 import quotas and storage nearing capacity. 

The top two suppliers to China in October, and throughout this year, were the two leaders of the OPEC+ pact, OPEC’s top producer Saudi Arabia, and the leader of the non-OPEC group in the alliance, Russia.

The two countries are once again vying for the top spot among China’s suppliers.

In October, Chinese crude oil imports from Russia averaged 1.56 million bpd, according to data in tons from the General Administration of Customs converted into barrels per day by Reuters. China’s imports from Russia dropped by 4.4 percent last month compared to October 2019.

Chinese oil imports from Saudi Arabia plunged by 29 percent in October 2020, but the Saudis were still the second-largest oil supplier to China, with 1.4 million bpd.

Related: EIA Sees WTI Crude Averaging $44 In 2021

Iraq, Angola, and Brazil completed the top five oil suppliers to China in October, according to the customs data.

In the race for China’s top oil supplier, Russia is currently in the lead, but Saudi Arabia is doing its best to push ahead.

Analytic data cited by Reuters last week showed that Russia exported an average of 1.7 million bpd of crude oil to China during the first 11 months of the year, with Saudi Arabia just a little bit behind, with an average export rate of between 1.6 million bpd and 1.7 million bpd.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build

Next Post

Saudi Arabia Urges The UN To Intervene As Houthi Attacks Persist

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal


Most Commented

Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

Trump Makes Final Push To Defend Fracking

 Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com