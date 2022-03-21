Russia Doesn't Plan To Raise Gas Deliveries To Europe

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 21 mins 114.9 +2.78 +2.48%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 119.2 +3.60 +3.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.964 +0.064 +1.31%
Graph up Heating Oil 28 mins 3.881 +0.080 +2.10%
Graph up Gasoline 27 mins 3.424 +0.052 +1.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 106.8 +1.72 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 106.8 +1.72 +1.64%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 116.1 +6.91 +6.33%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 105.0 +0.90 +0.86%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 109.5 +7.27 +7.11%
Chart Gasoline 27 mins 3.424 +0.052 +1.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 109.8 +3.24 +3.04%
Graph up Murban 1 day 111.6 +3.13 +2.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 110.6 +6.86 +6.61%
Graph down Basra Light 112 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 118.5 +7.62 +6.87%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 116.1 +6.91 +6.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 116.1 +6.91 +6.33%
Chart Girassol 1 day 116.1 +6.83 +6.25%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 105.0 +0.90 +0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 89.76 +1.31 +1.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 mins 95.87 +6.88 +7.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 mins 112.1 +6.88 +6.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 mins 110.4 +6.88 +6.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 mins 108.3 +6.88 +6.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 mins 105.4 +6.88 +6.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 mins 105.4 +6.88 +6.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 mins 107.5 +6.88 +6.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 mins 111.1 +6.88 +6.60%
Chart Central Alberta 10 mins 105.7 +6.88 +6.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 106.8 +1.72 +1.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 108.8 +7.50 +7.41%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 102.5 +7.50 +7.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 105.6 +7.90 +8.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 106.1 +7.42 +7.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 110.0 +7.42 +7.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 110.0 +7.42 +7.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 108.8 +7.50 +7.41%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 95.00 +1.75 +1.88%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 110.5 +1.72 +1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 1 day Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 1 day Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 3 days Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 3 days OILPRICE.COM VIDEO - 2 1/2 minutes - "Large-Scale Oil Supply Disruptions Ahead"
  • 7 hours U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 2 hours China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 17 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 3 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?

Breaking News:

Giant Oil Trader Vitol: Demand Gap Will Widen Over Next Few Years

Investment In Tidal Energy Is Growing

Investment In Tidal Energy Is Growing

Interest and investment in tidal…

Russia Oil Exports To India Soar On Sanctions

Russia Oil Exports To India Soar On Sanctions

Exports of Russian crude oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Doesn't Plan To Raise Gas Deliveries To Europe

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 21, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT

Gazprom has not booked any space for April on the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline link to Germany, according to monthly auction results, which suggest that Russia does not intend to raise its natural gas supply to Europe.

No extra capacity, compared to the current volumes of gas transit, has been offered on the gas transit volumes through Ukraine, either, according to the outcome of the monthly auctions reported by Bloomberg on Monday.

The volume of flows of natural gas from Russia to Europe is anyone's guess after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. Europe—unlike the United States—cannot afford to go completely without Russian gas.

Last week, Gazprom data showed that the Russian gas monopoly reduced its natural gas exports to countries outside the former Soviet Union by 28.5 percent between January 1 and March 15, compared to the same period of 2021.  

Gazprom has said throughout this winter that it is fulfilling its contractual obligations, but the volumes it has been sending have been much lower than in previous years. 

Low natural gas deliveries from Russia appear to have artificially tightened the European gas market, the IEA's Executive Director Fatih Birol said in January, adding that energy systems "face significant risks" by relying too much on one supplier for a key energy source.

The risks became painfully clear just a month later, after Russia invaded Ukraine, with Europe unable to afford to ban imports of Russian gas, as the U.S. has already done.

If Russian gas flows to Europe were interrupted now, Europe would have enough gas to last it through the end of this winter and the following summer without having to curtail demand, energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said last week.

The European Commission unveiled earlier this month a plan to make Europe independent from Russian fossil fuels well before 2030, starting with gas. The EU will seek to diversify gas supplies, speed up the roll-out of renewable gases, and replace gas in heating and power generation—all this can reduce EU demand for Russian gas by two-thirds before the end of the year, the Commission says.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Palladium Prices Return To Earth, But Supply Concerns Remain

Next Post

France Says Ban On Russian Energy Can’t Be Ruled Out

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

Canada Says Its Oil Could Replace U.S. Imports Of Russian Crude

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With The Green Energy Revolution
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com