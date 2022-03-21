Palladium Prices Return To Earth, But Supply Concerns Remain

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 112.0 +7.33 +7.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 116.2 +8.27 +7.66%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.954 +0.091 +1.87%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 3.820 +0.222 +6.16%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 3.376 +0.137 +4.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 106.8 +1.72 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 106.8 +1.72 +1.64%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 109.2 +0.26 +0.24%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 105.0 +0.90 +0.86%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 102.3 +1.62 +1.61%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 3.376 +0.137 +4.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 106.6 +5.66 +5.61%
Graph up Murban 4 days 108.5 +5.71 +5.56%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 103.8 +3.46 +3.45%
Graph down Basra Light 112 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 110.9 -0.24 -0.22%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 109.2 +0.26 +0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 109.2 +0.26 +0.24%
Chart Girassol 4 days 109.2 +0.32 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 105.0 +0.90 +0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 89.76 +1.31 +1.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 88.99 +1.44 +1.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 105.2 +1.44 +1.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 103.5 +1.44 +1.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 101.4 +1.44 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 98.54 +1.44 +1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 98.54 +1.44 +1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 100.6 +1.44 +1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 104.2 +1.44 +1.40%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 98.84 +1.44 +1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 106.8 +1.72 +1.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 101.3 +1.75 +1.76%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 95.00 +1.75 +1.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 105.6 +7.90 +8.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 98.65 +1.72 +1.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 102.6 +1.72 +1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 102.6 +1.72 +1.70%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 101.3 +1.75 +1.76%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 95.00 +1.75 +1.88%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 110.5 +1.72 +1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 16 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 27 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 49 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 42 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 17 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 1 day Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 4 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 3 days OILPRICE.COM VIDEO - 2 1/2 minutes - "Large-Scale Oil Supply Disruptions Ahead"
  • 3 days Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 3 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 7 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"

Breaking News:

Palladium Prices Return To Earth, But Supply Concerns Remain

Automakers Are Doubling Down On Battery Production

Automakers Are Doubling Down On Battery Production

Automakers are betting big on…

Europe Can Survive Throughout Summer Without Russian Gas

Europe Can Survive Throughout Summer Without Russian Gas

If Russian gas flows to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Related News

Palladium Prices Return To Earth, But Supply Concerns Remain

By Ag Metal Miner - Mar 21, 2022, 3:30 PM CDT

After registering a record high earlier this month, palladium prices dropped about 17% early last week. Palladium prices had a sharp correction, as worries over shortage in its supply from major producer Russia came down several notches.

Russia accounts for 40% of global palladium mine production.

Palladium is a crucial component in automobile catalysts. Russia is the top producer in the world, followed closely by South Africa.

Palladium prices surge after invasion

For the past few weeks, palladium prices surged dramatically following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But early last week, gold and palladium prices slumped after a long rally following some progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, reported news agency Reuters.

Palladium, platinum and rhodium are valuable for their catalytic qualities.

On March 7, 2022, palladium prices touched an all-time high. The spike came amid concerns that sanctions would disrupt exports from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Spot palladium had gone up to U.S. $3,442.47 an ounce, surpassing a previous record set in May 2021. This year itself has seen palladium prices rise by 76%.

Supply concerns

Supply from Russia, which accounts for about 40% of all mined production, was a matter of concern. Much of European airspace is closed to Russian air traffic, making it more difficult for top miner MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC (Nornickel) to ship palladium.

The Russian mining giant had also announced it had secured alternative routes for supply of its palladium, according to one report.

Some experts and analyst firms, such as Goldman Sachs, however, opined that palladium shipments from Russia were unlikely to face too much disruption. They said the supply route could be redirected to Asia and then re-exported to other parts of the world.

The removal of palladium refiners from London trading could have added additional support to prices. But last week came the news that Russian refiners were allowed to continue to sell platinum and palladium in London.

“Due to the terrible events taking place in Ukraine, the LPPM has reviewed its Good Delivery list and the US, EU and UK sanctions,” the London Platinum & Palladium Market said March 7. “Following that review it has decided to make no changes to the Good Delivery list.

“We will however continue to monitor and review the situation.”

Meanwhile, the London Bullion Market Association announced the suspension of Russian gold and silver bars. LBMA suspended six Russian refiners “in light of UK/EU/US sanctions and to ensure an orderly market.”

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Coal Prices In India Soar As Buyers Race To Procure Fuel

Next Post

Coal Prices In India Soar As Buyers Race To Procure Fuel

Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

Canada Says Its Oil Could Replace U.S. Imports Of Russian Crude

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With The Green Energy Revolution
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com