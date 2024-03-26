Russia Delivers Oil to North Korea in Defiance of UN Sanctions

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.12 +0.17 +0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.82 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.52 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.610 -0.005 -0.31%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.749 +0.001 +0.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.95 -0.84 -0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.95 -0.84 -0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.52 +1.06 +1.21%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.88 -0.68 -0.79%
Chart Mars US 144 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.749 +0.001 +0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.93 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.67 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.70 +1.33 +1.63%
Graph down Basra Light 847 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 87.21 +1.22 +1.42%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 88.52 +1.06 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.52 +1.06 +1.21%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.37 +1.27 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.88 -0.68 -0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 300 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 67.30 +1.32 +2.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 84.10 +1.32 +1.59%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 82.35 +1.32 +1.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 76.95 +1.32 +1.75%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 74.70 +1.32 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 74.70 +1.32 +1.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 74.20 +1.32 +1.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 82.95 +1.32 +1.62%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 74.60 +1.32 +1.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.95 -0.84 -0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.11 -0.44 -0.57%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 70.86 -0.44 -0.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.17 -0.38 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 75.96 -0.44 -0.58%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 77.11 -0.44 -0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 77.11 -0.44 -0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 77.00 -0.50 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 71.25 -0.75 -1.04%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.32 -0.61 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 13 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 12 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Russia Delivers Oil to North Korea in Defiance of UN Sanctions

New Bitcoin Whales Emerge in the Corporate World

New Bitcoin Whales Emerge in the Corporate World

MicroStrategy is the world's largest…

Oil Industry Executives Say Oil Demand Is Beating Forecasts

Oil Industry Executives Say Oil Demand Is Beating Forecasts

Oil industry leaders are revising…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Delivers Oil to North Korea in Defiance of UN Sanctions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 26, 2024, 5:59 AM CDT

Russia has supplied oil directly to North Korea this year as both regimes are openly defying UN sanctions on sales of petroleum to Pyongyang in response to its nuclear weapons tests, satellite images shared exclusively with the Financial Times have shown.   

North Korea has been under UN Security Council sanctions since 2017, but Russia is said to have supplied and smuggled oil to the country since then.

In August 2018, The Asian Institute for Policy Studies said while most of the sanction-bypassing oil trade with North Korea is thought to be originating from China, oil sales from Russia to Kim Jong-Un’s regime may be much larger than official figures suggest, as shell companies have been set up for illicit oil flows to Pyongyang.  

With a suspected oil-for-weapons deal with North Korea, Russia appears to have boosted its oil deliveries to Kim Jong-Un in exchange for munitions and other military equipment from North Korea to use in its war in Ukraine.

Now the satellite images, which UK think-tank Royal United Services Institute has shared with FT, have shown that in March alone, at least five tankers of North Korea have traveled to load petroleum products from the Vostochny Port, the biggest port in Russia’s Far East.

These deliveries are the first documented direct seaborne shipments of oil from Russia to North Korea since the UN sanctions were imposed in 2017, FT notes.

“These oil deliveries constitute a full-frontal assault against the sanctions regime, which is now on the brink of collapse,” Hugh Griffiths, a former coordinator of the UN panel monitoring North Korea sanctions, told the British newspaper.

The Russian and North Korean regimes have grown closer in recent years and have been exchanging supplies to help each other.  

Last month, South Korea’s Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said that some factories in North Korea are working full-time to produce weapons for Russia in exchange for food and other supplies.

“While North Korea's arms factories operate at 30 percent capacity due to shortages of raw materials and power, certain factories are operating at full capacity, which primarily produce weapons and shells for Russia,” Shin said at the end of February, as carried by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

French Bank Pulls Funding for Two LNG Projects

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com