Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.23 +1.28 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 83.93 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.889 -0.123 -4.08%

Graph up Marine 2 days 91.58 +1.91 +2.13%
Graph up Murban 2 days 94.99 +1.87 +2.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 90.43 +0.88 +0.98%
Graph down Basra Light 333 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 96.71 +0.98 +1.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 96.23 +1.28 +1.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.23 +1.28 +1.35%
Chart Girassol 2 days 96.95 +1.53 +1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.51 +1.12 +1.89%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 67.83 +1.17 +1.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 91.23 +1.17 +1.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 89.48 +1.17 +1.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 86.63 +1.17 +1.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 83.33 +1.17 +1.42%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 83.33 +1.17 +1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 84.63 +1.17 +1.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 93.58 +1.17 +1.27%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 82.93 +1.17 +1.43%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 79.25 +1.25 +1.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 94.57 +2.68 +2.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.11 +1.17 +1.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.64 +0.92 +0.93%

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Russia Cuts Expectations For Taxable Oil Production

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 28, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT

Russia’s finance ministry has slashed its forecast for taxable oil production for next year, a draft budget seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

The draft budget covers the next three years and forecasts a decline in crude oil production and refining as Western sanctions bite.

The finance ministry sees Russian oil and gas condensate production at 490 million tonnes next year, or 9.84 million bpd. This is a 7% - 8% decline from the 10.54 million bpd to 10.64 million bpd that the ministry anticipated this year, the budget showed.

Its outlook for oil production for 2022 was reduced to 515 million tonnes. After the drop off to 490 million tonnes next year, the finance ministry expects oil production to increase to 500 million tonnes for 2024 and 2025.

Oil refining and export volumes that are subject to tax have been revised downward to 8.20 million bpd next year, from the previously expected 10.15 million bpd.

Expected oil refining volumes were cut by nearly 20% to 230 million tonnes, while oil exports subject to exports duty were revised down 19.4% to 178.2 million tonnes.

“The economy ministry’s forecast is based on overall oil exports increase, including an increase of exports eligible for tax relief, which is related to an expected rise of production at fields, which have exports duty relief,” the finance ministry told Reuters.

The refusal of some countries to work with Russia in the oil markets and having to discount Russia’s main exports triggered the revised forecast with regard to oil production.

The data release comes as U.S. and Western officials hash out their plan to cap the price of Russian oil. Russia has threatened to stop oil deliveries to any buyer engaging in price capping.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Bond Market Sheds £1.3 Trillion In Value Amid Record Sell-Off

Next Post

“Appalling”: Antony Blinken Blasts Russia’s Use Of Iranian Drones

