Russia Asks For Same Oil Deal Chevron Has In Venezuela

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 67.58 -1.79 -2.58%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.19 -1.99 -2.68%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.10 -1.45 -1.92%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.772 -0.019 -0.68%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.515 -0.023 -0.89%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.93 +0.44 +0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 69.87 +0.81 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.515 -0.023 -0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.54 +0.44 +0.60%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.95 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.41 +0.59 +0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 575 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.45 +0.55 +0.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 73.93 +0.44 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.93 +0.44 +0.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.42 +0.65 +0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 28 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 48.12 +0.21 +0.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 71.52 +0.21 +0.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 69.77 +0.21 +0.30%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 66.92 +0.21 +0.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 63.62 +0.21 +0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 63.62 +0.21 +0.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 64.92 +0.21 +0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 73.87 +0.21 +0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 63.22 +0.21 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 65.75 -3.25 -4.71%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 59.50 -3.25 -5.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 63.39 -2.68 -4.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 65.64 -2.68 -3.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 65.64 -2.68 -3.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 65.75 -3.25 -4.71%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 75.95 -0.45 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days Global coal prices soar to a record high as the world scrambles for energy
  • 1 day "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Russia Asks For Same Oil Deal Chevron Has In Venezuela

Supply Worries Drive Oil Prices Higher

Supply Worries Drive Oil Prices Higher

Oil prices moved higher early…

First Major Solar Power Plant Takes Shape In Azerbaijan

First Major Solar Power Plant Takes Shape In Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has started the installation…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Asks For Same Oil Deal Chevron Has In Venezuela

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 27, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

Russia has asked Venezuela’s state-run oil company for a deal very similar to the one Chevron has for controlling crude oil exports for its JV’s there, Reuters’ sources said anonymously on Tuesday.

Rosneft’s parent company, Roszarubezhneft, has asked Venezuela for a deal that would allow it to market the crude oil and fuel oil produced by its joint ventures in Venezuela, the sources said—this would be similar to the deal Chevron has struck with the South American oil company.

As it stands today, the crude oil from Roszarubezhneft’s joint ventures—of which there are five—is marketed and exported by PDVSA’s intermediaries and controlled by PDVSA. Those intermediaries get a chunk of the proceeds, and Russia is eager to take that chunk for itself. What’s more, Russia is eager to get paid at all for its crude oil. The JVs between Roszarubezhneft and PDVSA have accumulated about $3.2 billion that is now owed to it, through the sales that PDVSA is managing, Reuters sources said. On top of that, PDVSA owes Roszarubezhneft $1.4 billion from extended loans, although PDVSA is disputing that figure.

But granting Roszarubezhneft this right would mean revising some of Venezuela’s statutes, which say that PDVSA has control over crude oil and fuel sales and exports. Venezuela managed to skirt these statutes last year for Chevron, who now can market the crude oil from its JVs with PDVSA on its own, in lieu of payment for what PDVSA owes it.

If successful, Russia would have access to another crude oil revenue stream at a time when the Western world is looking to squeeze Ukraine’s invader to strip it of its finances.

Reuters sources suggested that this is not the first time Roszarubezhneft has made this request. Last year, Russia asked Venezuela for the ability to market its crude oil in Venezuela, but the request was denied. The debt Venezuela is accruing that is now due to Russia could make Venezuela more amenable to such an arrangement.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

LNG Exports Have Sent U.S. Natural Gas Demand Surging This Decade

Next Post

Uzbekistan’s Commercial Ties With Russia Draw EU Sanctions

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

The June OPEC Meeting May Spring A Nasty Surprise For The Oil Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com