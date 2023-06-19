Rosneft CEO Complains About Losing Market Share To OPEC+ Members

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 24 mins 71.27 -0.51 -0.71%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.09 -0.52 -0.68%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.41 +1.12 +1.47%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.585 -0.047 -1.79%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.661 -0.020 -0.73%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.20 -0.64 -0.86%
Chart Mars US 2 days 71.48 +0.96 +1.36%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.661 -0.020 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 75.13 +2.13 +2.92%
Graph up Murban 3 days 76.59 +2.09 +2.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 74.36 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph down Basra Light 566 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 75.71 +1.02 +1.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Chart Girassol 3 days 77.82 +1.01 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.20 -0.64 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 49.56 +2.54 +5.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 72.96 +2.54 +3.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 71.21 +2.54 +3.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 68.36 +2.54 +3.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 66.36 +2.54 +3.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 75.31 +2.54 +3.49%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 64.66 +2.54 +4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.00 +2.50 +3.88%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 60.75 +2.50 +4.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 74.61 -0.80 -1.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 64.85 +2.35 +3.76%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 67.10 +2.35 +3.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.10 +2.35 +3.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.00 +2.50 +3.88%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 17 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 44 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 55 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 10 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 7 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Iraq Launches Natural Gas Exploration Tender

Oil Traders Ignore Saudi Warning To ‘Watch Out’

Oil Traders Ignore Saudi Warning To ‘Watch Out’

The market is ignoring the…

Shell Under Fire For Doubling Down On Oil And Gas

Shell Under Fire For Doubling Down On Oil And Gas

Shell is coming under fire…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Rosneft CEO Complains About Losing Market Share To OPEC+ Members

By Irina Slav - Jun 19, 2023, 1:07 AM CDT

Russia is exporting a smaller share of its oil output, losing market share compared to other OPEC+ members.

That’s according to Rosneft’s chief executive Igor Sechin, who spoke at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this weekend, saying some OPEC+ members were exporting up to 90% of their oil output while for Russia, the share was some 50% of the total, Reuters reported.

"That puts our country in a less advantageous position under the current mechanism for assessing the impact and access to key markets," Sechin said.

"In this regard, it seems appropriate to monitor not only production quotas, but also oil export volumes, given the different sizes of domestic markets."

Russia’s oil exports temporarily declined amid the sanction push of Western governments but earlier this year recovered to pre-war levels, with only the destination—and the price—different.

China and India imported record volumes of Russian oil in May, which reduced their imports of oil from other sources such as the Middle East and Africa, Reuters reported earlier this month. In other words, China and India bought less oil from Russia’s OPEC+ partners than they bought from it.

Yet Rosneft’s Sechin seems to want to export even more. Indeed, Rosneft accounts for about 40% of Russia’s total oil production and is its largest single producer.

At the forum, the top Rosneft executive also sounded the alarm on future crude oil supply. "In coming years, humanity will face the problem of production capacities and OPEC countries will no longer be able to meet the growing demand," Sechin said, noting Saudi Arabia’s plans to boost production capacity by 2 million bpd by between 2025 and 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saudi Arabia has also warned, repeatedly, that OPEC—and therefore the world—were running out of spare oil production capacity that would jeopardize future supply.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran Oil Exports Hit A 5-Year High

Next Post

Iraq Launches Natural Gas Exploration Tender

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Cheap Russian Crude Is Replacing Middle Eastern Oil On India’s Spot Market

 Alt text

How The Pace Of Climate Change Keeps Surprising Us

 Alt text

Returns vs Emissions: The Big Oil Shareholder Fight

 Alt text

S&P Global Warns That A U.S. Default Would Wreak Havoc On Global Energy Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com