Breaking News:

Xi Set To Meet With Putin In Moscow Next Week

Why Illinois Needs To Reconsider Its Total Moratorium On Nuclear Energy

Why Illinois Needs To Reconsider Its Total Moratorium On Nuclear Energy

Illinois' total moratorium on new…

U.S. Drilling Makes Gains As Gas Rig Count Jumps

U.S. Drilling Makes Gains As Gas Rig Count Jumps

The oil rig count this…

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper.

Rolls-Royce Wins Bid To Power The Future Of Lunar Exploration

By City A.M - Mar 17, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

Rolls-Royce has received funding from the UK Space Agency to develop a nuclear reactor for a Moon base.

The project will look into how nuclear power could be used to support a future base on the Moon for astronauts.

Scientists and engineers at the British company are working on the micro-reactor programme to develop technology that will provide power needed for humans to live and work on Earth’s natural satellite.

All space missions depend on a power source, to support systems for communications, life-support and science experiments.

Experts suggest nuclear power could potentially dramatically increase the length of lunar missions.

The UK Space Agency has announced £2.9m of new funding for the project, which will deliver an initial demonstration of a lunar modular nuclear reactor.

This comes after a £249,000 study funded by the UK Space Agency in 2022.

Science minister George Freeman said: “Space exploration is the ultimate laboratory for so many of the transformational technologies we need on Earth: from materials to robotics, nutrition, cleantech and much more.

“As we prepare to see humans return to the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years, we are backing exciting research like this lunar modular reactor with Rolls-Royce to pioneer new power sources for a lunar base.

“Partnerships like this, between British industry, the UK Space Agency and Government are helping to create jobs across our £16 billion Space Tech sector and help ensure the UK continues to be a major force in frontier science.”

Rolls-Royce plans to have a reactor ready to send to the Moon by 2029.

It will work with a variety of collaborators including the University of Oxford, University of Bangor, University of Brighton, University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) and Nuclear AMRC.

Compared to other power systems, a relatively small and lightweight nuclear micro-reactor could enable continuous power regardless of location, available sunlight, and other environmental conditions.

Abi Clayton, director of future programmes for Rolls-Royce said: “This funding will bring us further down the road in making the Micro-Reactor a reality, with the technology bringing immense benefits for both space and Earth.

“The technology will deliver the capability to support commercial and defence use cases alongside providing a solution to decarbonise industry and provide clean, safe and reliable energy.”

Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency, said: “This innovative research by Rolls-Royce could lay the groundwork for powering continuous human presence on the Moon, while enhancing the wider UK space sector, creating jobs and generating further investment.”

Rolls-Royce is currently at work on small, modular reactors to generate power to meet the UK’s energy needs.

By CityAM

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper.

