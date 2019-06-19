Renewable Capacity Moves Ahead Of Coal In The U.S.

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.42 +0.45 +0.83%
Brent Crude 25 mins 61.82 -0.32 -0.51%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.266 +0.003 +0.13%
Mars US 24 mins 59.16 -0.04 -0.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.43 -0.17 -0.28%
Urals 17 hours 58.55 +1.40 +2.45%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.16 +1.34 +2.24%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.16 +1.34 +2.24%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.36 +0.99 +1.59%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.18 +1.34 +2.44%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.266 +0.003 +0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 59.93 -0.80 -1.32%
Murban 2 days 60.82 -1.01 -1.63%
Iran Heavy 2 days 55.60 +0.70 +1.28%
Basra Light 2 days 63.51 +1.57 +2.53%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.25 +0.92 +1.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.36 +0.99 +1.59%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.36 +0.99 +1.59%
Girassol 2 days 62.91 +0.89 +1.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.43 -0.17 -0.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 20 mins 43.11 +5.18 +13.66%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 49.76 +2.18 +4.58%
Premium Synthetic 20 mins 54.56 +2.18 +4.16%
Sweet Crude 20 mins 49.11 +2.18 +4.65%
Peace Sour 20 mins 48.11 +2.18 +4.75%
Peace Sour 20 mins 48.11 +2.18 +4.75%
Light Sour Blend 20 mins 50.61 +2.18 +4.50%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 mins 54.11 +2.18 +4.20%
Central Alberta 20 mins 48.36 +2.18 +4.72%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.16 +1.34 +2.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Giddings 17 hours 44.00 -0.25 -0.56%
ANS West Coast 3 days 58.83 -0.62 -1.04%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 47.71 -0.14 -0.29%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 51.66 -0.14 -0.27%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 51.66 -0.14 -0.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.25 +2.00 +4.73%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.03 +1.97 +3.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 5 minutes Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 8 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 14 mins Emissions Need To Be Halved To Avoid 3C Warming
  • 4 mins The Pope: "Climate change ... doomsday predictions can no longer be met with irony or disdain."
  • 8 hours Confirmed: UN Expert Urges Probe Of Saudi Prince Over Khashoggi Killing
  • 5 hours Hormuz and surrounding waters: Energy Threats to the World: Oil, LNG, shipping markets digest new risks after Strait of Hormuz attack
  • 6 hours The Plastics Problem
  • 6 hours OPEC, GEO-POLITICS & OIL SUPPLY & PRICES
  • 21 mins Pioneer CEO Said U.S. Oil Production would be up to 15 mm bbls/day NOW if we had the pipelines. Permian pipelines STARTING Q3
  • 3 hours Coal Boom in Asia is Real and a Long Trend
  • 6 hours The Magic and Wonders of US Shale Supply: Keeping energy price shock minimised: US oil supply keeping lid on prices despite global risks: IEA chief
  • 6 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 6 hours US to become net oil exporter in November: EIA
  • 4 hours Trudeau approves Trans Mountain Pipeline
  • 8 hours Hydrogen FTW... Some Day
  • 7 hours The Latest: Iranian FM Says US Cannot Expect To ‘Stay Safe’

Breaking News:

U.S. Navy: Mine Fragments Point To Iran In Oil Tanker Attacks

Alt Text

Hydrogen’s Role In The Energy System Of The Future

Hydrogen is an abundant and…

Alt Text

Extreme Weather Shows Weak Spots Of Wind, Solar Energy

Wind and solar energy might…

Alt Text

A Wave Of Clean Energy Policies Are Killing Coal

A wave of clean energy…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Renewable Capacity Moves Ahead Of Coal In The U.S.

By Robert Rapier - Jun 19, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
solar park

The revolution in renewable power hit a new milestone in April. Last week the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) released it’s latest Energy Infrastructure Update (EIU), with data through April 2019.

According to a press release by the non-profit SUN DAY Campaign, which analyzed the data, “that was enough to push renewable energy’s share of total available installed U.S. generating capacity up to 21.56%. By comparison, coal’s share dropped to 21.55% (down from 23.04% a year ago).”

The press release also notes that:

FERC only reports data for utility-scale facilities (i.e., those rated 1-MW or greater) and therefore its data does not reflect the capacity of distributed renewables, notably rooftop solar PV which – according to the EIA – accounts for approximately 30% of the nation’s electrical generation by solar. That would suggest that solar capacity is now actually 4% – or more – of the nation’s total and could increase by more than 20,000 MW by May 2022.”

While the EIU indicated a statistical dead heat for capacity between coal and renewables, the trends are crystal clear. Recent history and the foreseeable future will see renewables and natural gas continue to gain market share at the expense of coal. According to the EIU, net capacity additions between now and May 2022 will be dominated by renewables:

Additions and retirements by 2022

Of course it’s important to note that capacity doesn’t equal generation. Because of the intermittent nature of renewables, coal still generates more electricity than renewables. But, the trends indicate it’s just a matter of time before that picture changes as well. Related: Are Oil Prices About To Bounce Back?

But it is natural gas that is still the king of generation. Although renewable capacity additions are forecast to be well ahead of natural gas additions through 2022, it is likely that natural gas will continue to be the top source of U.S. power for quite some time. The EIU indicates that natural gas now represents 44.44% of total installed capacity:

Total available installed generating capacity

Because of the higher capacity factors for natural gas-fired generation, Energy Information Administration data show that natural gas provided 36% of U.S. power over the past 12 months, well ahead of coal’s 27%. Further, the share for natural gas has grown in recent years, while that of coal continues to decline.

But given the current trends, it won’t be long before renewables supply the largest share of U.S. power.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

New York On The Verge Of Passing Very Aggressive Clean Energy Bill
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Top 50 Oil & Gas Companies Of 2019

The Top 50 Oil & Gas Companies Of 2019
Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Oil Prices Jump On Hopes Of End To U.S.-China Trade War

Oil Prices Jump On Hopes Of End To U.S.-China Trade War

 How Iran Was Swindled Out Of $3.2 Trillion

How Iran Was Swindled Out Of $3.2 Trillion

 Tanker Strikes Spell Doomsday Scenario For OPEC

Tanker Strikes Spell Doomsday Scenario For OPEC


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com