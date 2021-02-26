Renewable Energy Advocate Granholm Confirmed For Top Energy Post

Renewable energy ally and fossil fuel foe Jennifer Granholm was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Thursday to lead the Department of Energy by a 64/35 vote.

­The former Governor of Michigan will serve as Biden’s Secretary of Energy and will no doubt back Biden’s play to support his green agenda, which eyes a shift to clean energy in the United States by 2050.

Granholm has opposed the Keystone XL pipeline, which President Biden wasted no time in canceling. She also opposed the Dakota Access pipeline, which had to bite and claw its way into operation, and a supporter of clean energy in general.

Granholm is a perfect fit for President Biden’s ambitious clean energy initiatives, and has garnered the support of climate activists.

She is, however, no friend to the oil and gas industries.

According to Granholm, pipelines facilitate the generation of fossil fuels, and “We ought to be doing everything we possibly can to keep fossil fuel energy in the ground and developing the renewable side," Granholm said back in 2016 when the battle over the Dakota Access Pipeline was at its peak.

Granholm also supports mining for critical minerals needed for EV batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines here In the United States.

Granholm served as governor of Michigan between 2003 and 2011, during which time she helped the auto industry tackle the financial crisis, with help from then-Vice President Biden. Granholm also co-chaired Hillary Clinton's transition team in 2016, Axios recalls, when she declared her support for decarbonizing the economy, and was appointed to the Board of Directors of ChargePoint, the world’s largest EV charging network.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

