Record-High Production And Rising Imports Depress Coal Prices In China

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.93 +1.72 +2.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.88 +1.95 +2.22%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.61 +0.97 +1.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 40 mins 3.158 -0.056 -1.74%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.303 +0.047 +2.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 82.21 -2.03 -2.41%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.303 +0.047 +2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.74 +1.22 +1.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.23 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 89.87 +0.35 +0.39%
Graph down Basra Light 697 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.07 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.95 +0.26 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 150 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 57.31 -3.73 -6.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 85.36 -2.18 -2.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 83.61 -2.18 -2.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 77.31 -2.18 -2.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 78.51 -2.18 -2.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 83.96 -2.73 -3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 76.21 -2.18 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.44 -2.18 -2.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.08 +1.64 +1.83%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.79 -2.18 -2.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.75 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.16 -2.43 -2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Wasting money down under
  • 8 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 4 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 2 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Ford And UAW Near Historic Deal After Six-Week Strike

Ford And UAW Near Historic Deal After Six-Week Strike

The United Automobile Workers (UAW)…

Escalation In Israel-Hamas Conflict May Doom Oil Markets

Escalation In Israel-Hamas Conflict May Doom Oil Markets

The potential for oil and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Record-High Production And Rising Imports Depress Coal Prices In China

By Irina Slav - Oct 26, 2023, 1:14 AM CDT

The price of coal in China is falling. The trend has been enabled by record-high production of the hydrocarbon fuel at home as well as rising imports.

Per Bloomberg, this means that the winter is unlikely to bring with it power crunches like the ones seen in the past when shortages of fuel for power plants caused outages.

Citing data from the China Coal Transport and Distribution Association, Bloomberg noted that coal power plant operators had replenished their stocks for the winter and demand has temporarily slowed.

“There’s no pressure to buy more until the weather gets colder, likely in late November,” an analyst from the association told media this week.

China, which is the biggest producer of wind and solar power, is also the biggest fan of coal still, planning to add a massive increase in its generation capacity, signing permits for an average of two new coal power plants per week.

In the first half of the year, permits were granted for 52 GW of new coal power capacity. New coal capacity additions to the grid during the period stood at a much lower but still substantial 17.1 GW, according to data from Global Energy Monitor and the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

There is some 136 GW of new coal capacity under construction, which equals 66.7% of the global total. At the same time, demand is rising as the number of EVs on Chinese roads increases and as various industries return to business as normal after the pandemic.

A Reuters report from September suggested that China’s additions of coal generation capacity had a direct causal link to rising EV numbers, ironic as it might seem. A more recent report, authored by market analyst John Kemp, noted that demand for electricity in China has surged recently, prompting record generation, most of which came from hydro and coal.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Honda-GM Ditch $5B Plan To Jointly Develop Affordable EVs

Next Post

Australian Hydrogen Firm To Set Up Shop In New Mexico

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

 Alt text

India's Advantage In The Global Energy Squeeze

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com