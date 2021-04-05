Copper Prices Jump After Leading Producer Chile Closes Its Borders

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter
|WTI Crude •15 mins
|SellBuy
|58.65
|-2.80
|-4.56%
|Brent Crude •11 mins
|SellBuy
|62.28
|-2.58
|-3.98%
|Natural Gas •15 mins
|SellBuy
|2.511
|-0.128
|-4.85%
|Heating Oil •15 mins
|SellBuy
|1.772
|-0.059
|-3.23%
|Gasoline •15 mins
|1.961
|-0.061
|-3.03%
|Louisiana Light •5 days
|63.56
|+2.22
|+3.62%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light • 5 days
|63.56
|+2.22
|+3.62%
|Bonny Light • 5 days
|61.54
|-1.26
|-2.01%
|Opec Basket • 6 days
|63.07
|-0.30
|-0.47%
|Mars US • 15 mins
|61.70
|+2.29
|+3.85%
|Gasoline • 15 mins
|1.961
|-0.061
|-3.03%
|Marine •5 days
|61.48
|-1.93
|-3.04%
|Murban •5 days
|62.10
|-1.64
|-2.57%
|Iran Heavy •5 days
|58.50
|-1.37
|-2.29%
|Basra Light •5 days
|64.98
|+1.87
|+2.96%
|Saharan Blend •5 days
|61.19
|-1.60
|-2.55%
|Bonny Light •5 days
|61.54
|-1.26
|-2.01%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Bonny Light • 5 days
|61.54
|-1.26
|-2.01%
|Girassol • 5 days
|62.09
|-1.26
|-1.99%
|Opec Basket • 6 days
|63.07
|-0.30
|-0.47%
|Canadian Crude Index •5 days
|51.50
|+2.58
|+5.27%
|Western Canadian Select •15 hours
|51.60
|+2.74
|+5.61%
|Canadian Condensate •15 hours
|60.45
|+2.29
|+3.94%
|Premium Synthetic •15 hours
|61.85
|+2.29
|+3.84%
|Sweet Crude •15 hours
|59.20
|+2.19
|+3.84%
|Peace Sour •15 hours
|57.65
|+2.29
|+4.14%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Peace Sour • 15 hours
|57.65
|+2.29
|+4.14%
|Light Sour Blend • 15 hours
|58.70
|+2.29
|+4.06%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 15 hours
|63.55
|+3.64
|+6.08%
|Central Alberta • 15 hours
|57.95
|+2.29
|+4.11%
|Louisiana Light •5 days
|63.56
|+2.22
|+3.62%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •5 days
|57.75
|+2.25
|+4.05%
|Giddings •5 days
|51.50
|+2.25
|+4.57%
|ANS West Coast •6 days
|63.07
|-1.04
|-1.62%
|West Texas Sour •5 days
|55.40
|+2.29
|+4.31%
|Eagle Ford •5 days
|59.35
|+2.29
|+4.01%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Eagle Ford • 5 days
|59.35
|+2.29
|+4.01%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 5 days
|57.75
|+2.25
|+4.05%
|Kansas Common • 5 days
|51.75
|+2.25
|+4.55%
|Buena Vista • 5 days
|67.79
|+2.29
|+3.50%
Goldman Sachs is still bullish…
The world’s oil billionaires became…
Copper price jumped on Monday as investors assessed the decision by Chile to close its borders during April due to a spike in covid-19 cases.
Copper for delivery in May was up nearly 4% in afternoon trade, with futures at $4.1390 per pound ($9,125 a tonne) on the Comex market in New York.
The world’s top exporter of the metal closed its borders for a month as reported a daily record of 7,830 infections last week, an all-time high for occupied hospital beds, and a nationwide positivity rate of 11%.
Chilean citizens and foreign residents are forbidden from entering or leaving the country. All truck drivers are required to present a negative PCR test carried out in the 72 hours before entering the country.
The stepped-up border restrictions may disrupt mining activities by delaying equipment replacement.
Chile’s copper mines produced 430,100 tonnes in February, a decline of 4.8% compared to the same period of 2020.
Last week, Codelco clinched a deal with workers at its Radomiro Tomic mine after they accepted a new contract offer, defusing worries about a potential strike.
By Mining.com
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…