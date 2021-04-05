Copper Prices Jump After Leading Producer Chile Closes Its Borders

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 15 mins SellBuy 58.65 -2.80 -4.56%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 62.28 -2.58 -3.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 15 mins SellBuy 2.511 -0.128 -4.85%
Graph down Heating Oil 15 mins SellBuy 1.772 -0.059 -3.23%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 1.961 -0.061 -3.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 61.70 +2.29 +3.85%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 1.961 -0.061 -3.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 61.48 -1.93 -3.04%
Graph down Murban 5 days 62.10 -1.64 -2.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 58.50 -1.37 -2.29%
Graph up Basra Light 5 days 64.98 +1.87 +2.96%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 61.19 -1.60 -2.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Girassol 5 days 62.09 -1.26 -1.99%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 51.50 +2.58 +5.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 51.60 +2.74 +5.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 60.45 +2.29 +3.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 61.85 +2.29 +3.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 59.20 +2.19 +3.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 57.65 +2.29 +4.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 57.65 +2.29 +4.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 58.70 +2.29 +4.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 63.55 +3.64 +6.08%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 57.95 +2.29 +4.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 57.75 +2.25 +4.05%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 51.50 +2.25 +4.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 63.07 -1.04 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 55.40 +2.29 +4.31%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 59.35 +2.29 +4.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 59.35 +2.29 +4.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 57.75 +2.25 +4.05%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 51.75 +2.25 +4.55%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 67.79 +2.29 +3.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 2 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 13 mins Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 3 days America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 4 days Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 4 days CO the new CRAPPIROFORNIA!! BLM to Incorporate Oil, Natural Gas Climate Impacts in Western Colorado RMP
  • 4 days The Big Red Pill Renewable Fans Need To Take
  • 4 days Montana AG : We have a strong Constitutional case lawsuit against Biden Keystone shutdown
  • 16 hours Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 2 days What Countries Will Fight Over When Green Energy Dominates

Breaking News:

Copper Prices Jump After Leading Producer Chile Closes Its Borders

Goldman Sachs Sees Large Oil Demand Rebound This Summer

Goldman Sachs Sees Large Oil Demand Rebound This Summer

Goldman Sachs is still bullish…

Energy Billionaires Became $51 Billion Richer From 2021 Oil Rally

Energy Billionaires Became $51 Billion Richer From 2021 Oil Rally

The world’s oil billionaires became…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Related News

Copper Prices Jump After Leading Producer Chile Closes Its Borders

By MINING.com - Apr 05, 2021, 2:30 PM CDT

Copper price jumped on Monday as investors assessed the decision by Chile to close its borders during April due to a spike in covid-19 cases.

Copper for delivery in May was up nearly 4% in afternoon trade, with futures at $4.1390 per pound ($9,125 a tonne) on the Comex market in New York.

The world’s top exporter of the metal closed its borders for a month as reported a daily record of 7,830 infections last week, an all-time high for occupied hospital beds, and a nationwide positivity rate of 11%.

Chilean citizens and foreign residents are forbidden from entering or leaving the country. All truck drivers are required to present a negative PCR test carried out in the 72 hours before entering the country.

The stepped-up border restrictions may disrupt mining activities by delaying equipment replacement.

Chile’s copper mines produced 430,100 tonnes in February, a decline of 4.8% compared to the same period of 2020.

Last week, Codelco clinched a deal with workers at its Radomiro Tomic mine after they accepted a new contract offer, defusing worries about a potential strike.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Record High COVID Cases Could Stall India’s Oil Imports

MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years
U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer

U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

 Alt text

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

 Alt text

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

 Alt text

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com