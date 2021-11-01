Record Coal Prices Stall BHP’s Thermal Coal Exit

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.23 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.98 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.262 +0.076 +1.47%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 2.512 +0.009 +0.36%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.422 +0.013 +0.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 84.33 +0.83 +0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 80.15 +0.48 +0.60%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.422 +0.013 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 81.79 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 83.80 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 78.89 +0.91 +1.17%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 84.18 +0.34 +0.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 85.53 +0.99 +1.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 84.33 +0.83 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 84.33 +0.83 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 84.42 +0.90 +1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.41 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 67.19 +0.58 +0.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 67.57 +0.51 +0.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 82.57 +0.76 +0.93%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 83.97 +0.76 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 80.07 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 77.42 +0.76 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 77.42 +0.76 +0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 78.32 +0.76 +0.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 81.82 +0.76 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 77.57 +0.76 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 80.50 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 74.25 +0.50 +0.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 85.50 +0.25 +0.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 78.00 +0.48 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 81.95 +0.48 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 81.95 +0.48 +0.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 80.50 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.85 -1.99 -2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 5 hours Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 7 hours NordStream2
  • 1 hour Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  • 1 day Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 1 day American LNG for Europe in 2021
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Pipeline Rupture
  • 1 day I want one!
  • 4 hours "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 3 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering

Breaking News:

Bank Of America Sees $120 Oil By June 2022

Oil Majors Are Eyeing Big Payouts In Africa

Oil Majors Are Eyeing Big Payouts In Africa

Oil majors are betting big…

Does Divestment From Fossil Fuels Really Work?

Does Divestment From Fossil Fuels Really Work?

As more and more investment…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Record Coal Prices Stall BHP’s Thermal Coal Exit

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 01, 2021, 3:30 PM CDT

BHP, the world’s largest miner, has seen its plan to divest thermal coal assets stalled amid the recent rally in coal prices in the global energy crunch, sources with knowledge of the matter have told Bloomberg.

BHP said last year that it would look to exit thermal coal projects following investor pressure to prepare for a world of declining thermal coal demand and the drive for decarbonization.  

The miner said it would look to divest thermal coal, used to generate electricity, and focus more on retaining assets of coking coal, or metallurgical coal, used for steelmaking.

BHP’s thermal coal assets of New South Wales Energy Coal and Cerrejon “have further upside potential to be unlocked through productivity and growth, but are unlikely to compete for capital within BHP,” chief executive Mike Henry said on an earnings call in August 2020.

A year later, as the rally in natural gas prices spurred another rally in coal and oil, the plan to exit thermal coal could now be in doubt, since coal assets have become more valuable amid record-high prices.

In June, BHP agreed to sell to Glencore its 33.3 percent interest in Cerrejón, a non-operated energy coal joint venture in Colombia, for $294 million in cash.

However, the process of selling the Mt Arthur coal mine operation in New South Wales, Australia, has stalled because the value of the asset is now higher, according to Bloomberg’s sources. In addition, investor pressure to sell this thermal coal asset has decreased, the sources say.

Earlier this year, BHP said it was offloading its oil and gas assets in an all-stock merger of its petroleum division with Woodside, which will create one of the world’s top ten independent energy companies by production. The expanded Woodside would be owned 52 percent by existing Woodside shareholders and 48 percent by existing BHP shareholders. 

“The combined company will have a high margin oil portfolio, long life LNG assets and the financial resilience to help supply the energy needed for global growth and development over the energy transition,” BHP said in August.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran Says It Foiled Pirate Attack On Oil Tanker Off Yemen’s Coast 

Next Post

Bank Of America Sees $120 Oil By June 2022

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty
Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar

Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar
Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains
Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices
The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America

The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America


Most Commented

Alt text

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

 Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Will Take Decades Not Years

 Alt text

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com