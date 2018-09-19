Putin Gives Chechnya An Oil Company

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 71.23 +0.46 +0.65%
Brent Crude 10 mins 79.18 +0.26 +0.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.885 +0.003 +0.10%
Mars US 6 hours 74.87 +0.72 +0.97%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.09 -0.10 -0.13%
Urals 23 hours 76.38 +0.15 +0.20%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.57 +1.01 +1.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.57 +1.01 +1.32%
Bonny Light 23 hours 80.03 +0.28 +0.35%
Mexican Basket 2 days 69.35 +1.26 +1.85%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.885 +0.003 +0.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 76.80 +1.23 +1.63%
Murban 23 hours 79.17 +1.36 +1.75%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 73.61 +0.09 +0.12%
Basra Light 23 hours 78.07 +0.13 +0.17%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 78.76 +0.05 +0.06%
Bonny Light 23 hours 80.03 +0.28 +0.35%
Bonny Light 23 hours 80.03 +0.28 +0.35%
Girassol 23 hours 79.37 +0.28 +0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.09 -0.10 -0.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 39.44 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 31.59 +0.60 +1.94%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 59.09 +0.60 +1.03%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.74 +0.60 +0.87%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.34 +0.60 +1.21%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.59 +0.60 +1.30%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.59 +0.60 +1.30%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.59 +0.60 +1.03%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 55.34 +0.60 +1.10%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.59 +0.60 +1.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 77.57 +1.01 +1.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 67.50 +1.25 +1.89%
Giddings 23 hours 61.25 +1.25 +2.08%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.64 -0.17 -0.22%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 65.07 +1.27 +1.99%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 69.02 +1.27 +1.87%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 69.02 +1.27 +1.87%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 67.57 +1.27 +1.92%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.00 +0.75 +1.27%
Buena Vista 2 days 77.36 +0.94 +1.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 7 minutes Big Oil Costs Can't Go Much Lower
  • 12 minutes China’s Oil Futures Contract Is Beginning to Show Its Teeth
  • 54 mins China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 3 hours Regime For Regime: China Says Willing To Provide Venezuela With What Help It Can
  • 5 hours Famous Musk's Tweet Puts Tesla Under Criminal Investigation
  • 2 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 14 hours Global Hunger Continues to Grow Driven By Climate Change
  • 12 hours Is your name Philip? No? Too bad!
  • 1 day The moves toward 'zero-manning' in oil & gas
  • 1 day Funding Secured: Saudi Wealth Fund to Invest $1 Billion in Tesla's RIval Lucid to build its EV factory
  • 1 day 100% Renewables will Fuel the Growth of Poverty and Homelessness
  • 1 day Jan's Electric bike replaces electric cars
  • 9 hours WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 1 day Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 1 day Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium

Breaking News:

Energy, Banking Majors Launch Blockchain Oil Trading Platform

There’s Still A Future For Nuclear Power

There’s Still A Future For Nuclear Power

Despite policy changes and the…

Iran: There Is No Spare Oil Capacity

Iran: There Is No Spare Oil Capacity

Iran’s OPEC governor has claimed…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Putin Gives Chechnya An Oil Company

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 19, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Chechen oil

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has ordered the transfer of ownership of the federal state-held company controlling Chechnya’s oil refining and petrochemical industry to the Chechen authorities.

Chechen strongman and leader Ramzan Kadyrov has been seeking for years to have Chechnya own the company, according to Russian media.

Putin’s decree from Tuesday orders the transfer of 100 percent of the federal government’s ownership in the company Chechenneftekhimprom to Chechnya, with the purpose to develop industrial production in the Chechen republic and use the company’s assets more efficiently.

The government of the Russian Federation has two months from September 18 to ensure the handover of the federal government’s ownership to Chechnya, says the decree that Putin signed.

Kadyrov first requested from Putin the handover of Chechenneftekhimprom to Chechnya in 2015, Russian news outlet RBC reports. Kadyrov asked Putin at the time to transfer Chechenneftekhimprom to Chechnya in a letter, in which he pointed out that the company’s potential unconnected with oil refining is virtually unused.

Rosimushchestvo, Russia’s Federal Agency for State Property Management, has owned Chechenneftekhimprom so far, while state-held oil giant Rosneft has been operating the company’s assets. In his plea to Putin, Kadyrov said in 2015 that the handover of the company to Chechnya would not hurt Rosneft’s interests.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Chechen republic, has been under sanctions from the United States over abuse of human rights.

The U.S. Treasury designated in December 2017 Ramzan Kadyrov “for being responsible for extrajudicial killing, torture, or other gross violations of internationally recognized human rights committed against individuals seeking to expose illegal activity carried out by officials of the Government of the Russian Federation, or to obtain, exercise, defend, or promote internationally recognized human rights and freedoms, such as the freedoms of religion, expression, association, and assembly, and the rights to a fair trial and democratic elections, in Russia.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Ultra Light Texas Oil Could Replace Iran’s Sales To Asia

Next Post

Energy, Banking Majors Launch Blockchain Oil Trading Platform

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

 BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?

 Alt text

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Alt text

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com