Putin: Europe Committing “Economic Suicide” With Energy Sanctions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 113.6 +1.16 +1.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 112.6 +0.69 +0.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 8.293 -0.011 -0.13%
Graph up Heating Oil 17 mins 3.806 +0.007 +0.18%
Graph up Gasoline 24 mins 3.961 +0.019 +0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 116.3 +3.75 +3.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 116.3 +3.75 +3.33%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 118.1 +2.94 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.1 +0.70 +0.62%
Chart Mars US 1 min 110.8 -1.80 -1.60%
Chart Gasoline 24 mins 3.961 +0.019 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 110.6 +4.05 +3.80%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 113.2 +3.73 +3.41%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 111.2 -0.10 -0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 169 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 118.6 +3.28 +2.84%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 118.1 +2.94 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 118.1 +2.94 +2.55%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 115.6 +3.12 +2.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.1 +0.70 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 94.84 +2.35 +2.54%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 100.1 +3.71 +3.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 116.4 +3.71 +3.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 114.6 +3.71 +3.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 112.5 +3.71 +3.41%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 109.7 +3.71 +3.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 109.7 +3.71 +3.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 111.8 +3.71 +3.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 115.3 +3.71 +3.32%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 110.0 +3.71 +3.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 116.3 +3.75 +3.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 109.0 -1.75 -1.58%
Graph down Giddings 21 hours 102.8 -1.75 -1.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 116.0 +3.60 +3.20%
Graph down West Texas Sour 21 hours 106.4 -1.80 -1.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 21 hours 110.3 -1.80 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 110.3 -1.80 -1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 109.0 -1.75 -1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 104.5 +3.75 +3.72%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 111.1 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 16 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 2 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 6 days "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 6 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 6 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 hour Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

API Reports Inventory Draws In Crude, Gasoline Despite SPR Release

China’s Oil Demand May Rebound If Shanghai Reopens In June

China’s Oil Demand May Rebound If Shanghai Reopens In June

Shanghai is expected to return…

German Industry Boss: Cutting Off Russian Gas Would Be “Catastrophic”

German Industry Boss: Cutting Off Russian Gas Would Be “Catastrophic”

Siegfried Russwurm, president of Germany’s…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Putin: Europe Committing “Economic Suicide” With Energy Sanctions

By Julianne Geiger - May 17, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

If Europe were to ban crude oil and natural gas from Russia, it would be committing “economic suicide”, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Putin added that attempting to reduce energy supplies from Russia would harm Europe, not Russia, and would raise inflation and send high energy prices even higher.

Not only would such a move hurt Europe and not hurt Russia, but it would also actually add to Russia’s bottom line by increasing the price of crude oil that it exports, Putin said on Tuesday.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Europe has been looking for ways to punish Russia—without punishing itself. So far, Europe has yet to agree on any collective crude-oil-related sanctions, which would eat into Russia’s bottom line.

Germany, however, has said it would halt all Russian oil imports by the end of this year. Europe has so far agreed to exempt Hungary and Slovakia from any Russian oil embargo until 2024, but Hungary has so far refused to agree to an oil embargo.

The IEA estimates that a Russian oil embargo could push Russia’s crude oil production down to 9.6 million barrels per day. But as the days of negotiating wear on, it is looking less and less likely that an embargo will pass in Europe.

The United States on Tuesday is instead proposing a less painful solution to those countries wanting to disentangle itself from Russia. The U.S. has proposed a tariff on Russian oil instead of an embargo and will be formally suggested at the G7 finance summit later this week. The measure would in theory insulate Europe from any supply shocks, while restricting Russia’s oil revenues.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

United States To Release Venezuela From Some Oil Sanctions

Next Post

Libyan Oil Deadlocked As Clashes Force PM-Designate Out of Tripoli

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com