Prices At The Pump Rise For Second Straight Week

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 30 mins 79.74 -0.96 -1.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.29 -0.83 -0.98%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.83 -0.33 -0.38%
Graph up Natural Gas 30 mins 2.172 +0.161 +8.01%
Graph down Gasoline 30 mins 2.808 -0.005 -0.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 85.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 4 days 79.30 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 2.808 -0.005 -0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 83.74 -0.42 -0.50%
Graph down Murban 5 days 85.94 -0.36 -0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 82.29 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 497 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 85.66 +0.89 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 5 days 86.96 +0.87 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 85.49 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 65.74 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 59.45 +0.09 +0.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 82.85 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 81.10 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 78.25 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 74.95 +0.09 +0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 74.95 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 76.25 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 85.20 +0.09 +0.11%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 74.55 +0.09 +0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 71.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 11 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 73.23 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 77.18 +0.09 +0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 77.18 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 41 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 6 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 13 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023

Breaking News:

Shale Stocks Making Big Daily Gains Amid Exxon-Pioneer Reports

Tighter Oil Market Becomes More Vulnerable To Price Spikes

Tighter Oil Market Becomes More Vulnerable To Price Spikes

OPEC+ has further tightened oil…

Will OPEC’s Surprise Production Cuts Push Oil Prices To $100?

Will OPEC’s Surprise Production Cuts Push Oil Prices To $100?

OPEC+ stunned the oil market,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Related News

Prices At The Pump Rise For Second Straight Week

By Tom Kool - Apr 10, 2023, 2:30 PM CDT

The national average for a gallon of gasoline in the United States has risen for the second week in a row, up 8.8 cents from a week ago, to $3.57, according to GasBuddy, and up to $3.64 per gallon based on AAA data.

GasBuddy data shows the national average up 13 cents from a month ago, but still 52.6 cents lower than a year ago. Diesel has gone in the reverse direction, down 1.6 cents in the past week, at $4.15 per gallon, and down 88.9 cents compared to year-ago prices. That represents the “narrowest difference” to gasoline in over a year, according to GasBuddy. 

“The national average price of gasoline has continued its relatively slow climb, with 44 states seeing average gasoline prices climb over the last week,” GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan said. 

“Prices are being pulled up not only due to continued increases in demand as temperatures warm, but also pressure from oil prices, which have risen over 20% in the last month, primarily driven by OPEC’s surprise decision a week ago to cut oil production.”

While De Haan expects prices to continue to increase through April and May, he anticipates a June slump after refineries have finished the transition to more expensive summer gasoline.  

Also on Monday, GasBuddy said that U.S. gasoline demand for the week ending April 8 was down 2.8% week-on-week, and 2.9% below the rolling four-week average. Easter Sunday gasoline demand in the U.S. fell 9.7% from the same time last year, while De Haan described demand for last week, Wednesday through Saturday, as “quite weak”. 

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Pioneer Surges 6% After Informal Exxon Talks

Next Post

Shale Stocks Making Big Daily Gains Amid Exxon-Pioneer Reports

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com