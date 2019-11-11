Political Crisis Forces Oil Majors To Pull Out Of Bolivia

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.83 -0.03 -0.05%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.22 +0.04 +0.06%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.653 +0.016 +0.61%
Mars US 10 hours 57.46 -0.43 -0.74%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.98 -0.34 -0.55%
Urals 1 day 60.10 -1.50 -2.44%
Louisiana Light 5 days 60.66 +0.76 +1.27%
Louisiana Light 5 days 60.66 +0.76 +1.27%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.56 +0.53 +0.85%
Mexican Basket 5 days 50.64 -0.53 -1.04%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.653 +0.016 +0.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 61.07 +0.26 +0.43%
Murban 1 day 63.18 +0.27 +0.43%
Iran Heavy 1 day 53.26 +0.47 +0.89%
Basra Light 1 day 65.46 +0.15 +0.23%
Saharan Blend 1 day 63.46 +0.65 +1.03%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.56 +0.53 +0.85%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.56 +0.53 +0.85%
Girassol 1 day 63.94 +0.74 +1.17%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.98 -0.34 -0.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 10 hours 37.12 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 35.46 -0.38 -1.06%
Canadian Condensate 84 days 50.86 -0.38 -0.74%
Premium Synthetic 74 days 57.26 -0.38 -0.66%
Sweet Crude 3 days 49.61 -0.38 -0.76%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.21 -0.38 -0.80%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.21 -0.38 -0.80%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 49.61 -0.38 -0.76%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 55.21 -0.38 -0.68%
Central Alberta 3 days 47.11 -0.38 -0.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 5 days 60.66 +0.76 +1.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 1 day 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 60 days 65.61 +0.59 +0.91%
West Texas Sour 1 day 50.81 -0.38 -0.74%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.76 -0.38 -0.69%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.76 -0.38 -0.69%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.82 +0.09 +0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 1 hour The lies and follies of the "cry wolf" enviros: No more fire in the kitchen: Cities are banning natural gas in homes to save the planet
  • 1 min Iran Finds New Oil Field With Over 50 Billion Barrels: Rouhani
  • 30 mins China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 8 mins CHK Trading @ 90 Cents
  • 13 hours China Burns More Coal than the Rest of the World !
  • 8 hours Offshore SE Asia: Offshore OFS Could Get Major Boost in SE Asia
  • 14 hours New York State Taxpayers Lose 900 Million to Tesla
  • 12 hours Does Brazil Auction Flop Forbode the Outcome of the Saudi Aramco IPO ?
  • 12 hours "Climate Migrants"
  • 19 hours Giant Windmills Wildly Unpopular
  • 1 hour Judge Orders Trump To Release Tax Returns

Breaking News:

OPEC’s No.2 Seizes Market Share Following Saudi Oil Attacks

Aramco’s 658 Page Prospectus Fails To Answer The $2 Trillion Question

Aramco’s 658 Page Prospectus Fails To Answer The $2 Trillion Question

Saudi Aramco has released its…

Keanu Reeves: The Perfect Environmental Role Model

Keanu Reeves: The Perfect Environmental Role Model

Keanu Reeves, recently dubbed ‘the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Political Crisis Forces Oil Majors To Pull Out Of Bolivia

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 11, 2019, 5:30 PM CST Bolivia Oil Majors

Royal Dutch Shell, Total SA, and Repsol SA have all either stopped drilling exploration gas wells, or slowed drilling in Bolivia, Alvaro Rios, former hydrocarbons minister and director of consultancy firm Gas Energy Latin America told Bloomberg on Monday, as the country’s political crisis continues to spiral out of control.

Bolivia’s former president, Evo Morales, announced his resignation over the weekend in a sign that foreign energy companies operating in Brazil may want to hunker down. The former president resigned, according to Morales, after being forced out in a coup. The country’s hydrocarbons minister has also resigned.

The step-down has left Bolivia without a leader—of the country or of the oil and gas sector--a fact that has made foreign oil and gas companies nervous.

 “Some of the exploration wells have been stopped,” Rios told Bloomberg.

Bolivia’s oil and gas revenues have already fell by half since 2014—a significant contributing factor to the country’s blooming debt. Gas exports are its primary source of revenue.

Related: Saudi Arabia Inks New Mega Deals With The World’s Largest Oil Importer

In a separate report, Repsol—the country’s number one private producer--said on Monday that its output has held steady despite the in-country turmoil, according to Argus Media. Its June production was 42,000 boepd. It did not comment on its current drilling activity, however.

Shell has since closed its administrative offices in Santa Cruz and La Paz, and its employees are working from home. Its Jaguar exploration well team has been reduced, and its Yapucaiti exploration has been halted.

The country’s fledgling lithium industry is also on shaky ground, with a recent deal gone bad—without explanation--between Bolivia’s state-run YLB and Germany’s ACI Systems. Bolivia is thought to hold the world’s largest identified reserves.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Tesla Proves It Doesn’t Need Tax Credits To Survive

Next Post

OPEC’s No.2 Seizes Market Share Following Saudi Oil Attacks

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com