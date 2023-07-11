Petrobras Seeks Natural Gas Supply Deals To Lower Brazilian Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.04 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.71 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.42 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.654 -0.015 -0.56%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.575 +0.005 +0.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 +3.50 +4.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 +3.50 +4.78%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +4.55 +6.05%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.43 +0.87 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 74.84 -0.57 -0.76%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.575 +0.005 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.47 +1.81 +2.39%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.71 +1.45 +1.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.36 +2.56 +3.42%
Graph down Basra Light 588 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.38 +3.30 +4.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +4.55 +6.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +4.55 +6.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.83 +3.09 +3.97%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.43 +0.87 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 41 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 51.74 -0.87 -1.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 75.14 -0.87 -1.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 73.39 -0.87 -1.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 70.54 -0.87 -1.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 67.24 -0.87 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 67.24 -0.87 -1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 68.54 -0.87 -1.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 77.49 -0.87 -1.11%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 66.84 -0.87 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 +3.50 +4.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 11 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 11 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 78.56 +0.83 +1.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 68.54 +2.06 +3.10%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 70.34 +2.06 +3.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 70.34 +2.06 +3.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 70.50 +2.25 +3.30%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 63.25 -0.75 -1.17%
Chart Buena Vista 14 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Petrobras Seeks Natural Gas Supply Deals To Lower Brazilian Prices

Xi Jinping’s Blueprint For A China-centric World Order

Xi Jinping’s Blueprint For A China-centric World Order

China's new Law on Foreign…

Welcome To Arkadag: Turkmenistan's Controversial Smart City

Welcome To Arkadag: Turkmenistan's Controversial Smart City

Turkmenistan has launched its "smart…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Petrobras Seeks Natural Gas Supply Deals To Lower Brazilian Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 11, 2023, 5:00 AM CDT

Petrobras is discussing seven new potential natural gas supply contracts in its efforts to increase Brazil’s domestic gas supply and lower prices for consumers, Reuters reports, quoting sources close to the talks.

Brazil’s state oil and gas giant is under pressure from the government to boost local gas supply from its offshore oil and gas projects and reduce domestic gas prices, according to Reuters’ sources.

Petrobras is thus negotiating seven new supply deals for gas expected to come from three projects offshore Brazil, which are being developed with partners and expected to come online by 2028.  

The three projects will need investments of $1.06 billion (5.2 billion Brazilian reals), according to the sources.

The first project expected to come on stream in 2024 is the so-called Rota 3 development, which is planned to increase the flow of natural gas from projects in operation in the Santos Basin pre-salt area. According to Petrobras, the Rota 3 gas pipeline from the offshore Santos Basin to the Comperj petrochemicals complex in the state of Rio de Janeiro will be able to deliver 18 million cubic meters of gas per day to the gas processing unit.

Two other projects also involving offshore gas pipelines are expected to start delivering similar quantities of natural gas in 2028.  

Last month, Petrobras entered into two new contracts for the purchase and sale of natural gas with Companhia de Gás de Santa Catarina - (SCGÁS), effective as of January 2024 and 2026, and both expiring in December 2034, in the estimated amount of $1.55 billion (7.6 billion reals).

Earlier this year, Petrobras launched a new commercial portfolio for natural gas in a move that will see the company expand and diversify deadlines, benchmarks, and places of delivery in a bid to become more competitive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With the opening of the natural gas market, which already has contracts with more than 14 suppliers, the company has developed a new commercial portfolio for the sale of natural gas with diversified terms, indexers, and place of delivery, with the objective of ensuring its competitiveness in the public calls being made by the state distributors and in the commercialization via the Free Market,” the Brazilian state firm said in a statement.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Germany’s Uniper To Bet On Spot LNG Deals

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com