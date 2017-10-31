Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 54.63 +0.25 +0.46%
Brent Crude 60.94 +0.35 +0.58%
Mars US 56.14 +0.17 +0.30%
Opec Basket 58.27 +0.73 +1.27%
Urals 57.70 +0.17 +0.30%
Louisiana Light 60.29 +0.22 +0.37%
Louisiana Light 60.29 +0.22 +0.37%
Bonny Light 60.82 +0.51 +0.85%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.12 +0.56 +1.09%
Natural Gas 2.907 +0.01 +0.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 57.93 -0.05 -0.09%
Murban 60.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy Crude 57.35 +0.49 +0.86%
Basra Light 56.54 +0.17 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 60.75 +0.53 +0.88%
Bonny Light 60.82 +0.51 +0.85%
Bonny Light 60.82 +0.51 +0.85%
Girassol 60.92 +0.46 +0.76%
Opec Basket 58.27 +0.73 +1.27%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.47 +0.95 +2.40%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 60.29 +0.22 +0.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 50.75 +0.25 +0.50%
Giddings 44.50 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 60.46 +1.34 +2.27%
West Texas Sour 48.33 +0.23 +0.48%
Eagle Ford 52.28 +0.23 +0.44%
Eagle Ford 52.28 +0.23 +0.44%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.83 +0.23 +0.45%
Kansas Common 44.50 +0.25 +0.56%
Buena Vista 60.85 +0.25 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 2 hours OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 2 hours UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 3 hours Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 4 hours Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide
  • 4 hours BP Launches Share Buyback As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
  • 6 hours Railway Company Lawsuit Highlights Dangers Of Oil By Rail
  • 7 hours Alaska Watchdog Orders Oil Well Shut-Downs
  • 13 hours 80 Oil Pipeline Companies Off The Hook For Wetlands Damage
  • 18 hours Chad Considers Handing Over $1.4B Oil Deal To Exxon
  • 22 hours Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 1 day Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 1 day Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen
  • 1 day Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation
  • 1 day Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field
  • 1 day Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project
  • 4 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 4 days Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 4 days Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.
  • 4 days Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 4 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction
  • 4 days U.S. To Move In On Africa’s LNG Market
  • 5 days PDVSA Keeps Investors Guessing
  • 5 days Iraq Begins Pumping Kirkuk Oil From KRG Pipeline
  • 5 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 5 days ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 5 days Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina
  • 5 days Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition
  • 5 days U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation
  • 5 days U.S. Oil & Gas Drillers Turn To Smaller Acquisitions
  • 5 days Tadawul Seeks Exclusive Aramco Listing
  • 5 days Argentina Plans $21.5-Billion Oil Investment
  • 6 days Iraq And Kurdistan To Collaborate On Oil Production
  • 6 days Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  • 6 days Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40
  • 6 days U.S. Fund, Co-Investors Buy Asian Firm In Record $5B Renewables Deal
  • 6 days Saudis To Lift Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets To $400B By 2020
  • 6 days Venezuela Oil Shipments To U.S. Fall By Half
  • 6 days Uganda Eyes $15-20 Billion In Oil Investments
  • 7 days Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Breaking News:

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

The 4 Factors Driving Next Year’s Oil Markets

The 4 Factors Driving Next Year’s Oil Markets

As earnings season enters full…

Cautious Optimism Keeps Oil Over $60

Cautious Optimism Keeps Oil Over $60

Brent remains over $60 per…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 31, 2017, 1:42 PM CDT Brazil

Twenty investors—including France’s Engie, a Brazilian investment group, and an Abu Dhabi state-owned holding group—are interested in buying a majority stake in a gas pipeline network in Brazil currently owned by state firm Petrobras, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing four people in the know.

Apart from France’s energy group Engie, the other interested potential bidders include Brazilian investment company Pátria Investimentos Ltda, Abu Dhabi’s investment company Mubadala, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), private equity EIG Global Energy Partners, and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, according to Reuters’ sources.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras’ full name is, said in September this year that it was aiming to sell a 90-percent stake of its of wholly owned subsidiary Transportadora Associada de Gás SA (TAG), which holds long-term permits to operate and manage a gas pipeline system of about 4,500 kilometers (2,796 miles), located mainly in the North and Northeastern regions of Brazil.

Last week, Petrobras launched the non-binding phase for the sale of 90 percent in TAG, in which it sent information to interested parties qualified in the previous phase.

The Brazilian state energy firm expects to receive a first round of non-binding offers for TAG by the end of November, Reuters’ sources said.

Related: 3 Potential OPEC Deal Killers

According to one of them, Petrobras wants to obtain for TAG a price higher than the US$5.2 billion for which it sold 90 percent in another gas network system, Nova Transportadora do Sudeste, to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and its affiliates.

Nova Transportadora do Sudeste owns a bigger gas pipeline network than TAG, but the latter may justify a higher price because of better economic growth prospects and investment opportunities, according to the sources who spoke to Reuters. 

TAG’s stake sale is part of Petrobras’ plan to generate US$21 billion from asset sales in 2017 and 2018.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

BP Launches Share Buyback As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

Next Post

BP Launches Share Buyback As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

 Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Alt text

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com