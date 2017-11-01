PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 54.21 -0.09 -0.17%
Brent Crude 60.49 -0.45 -0.74%
Mars US 56.21 +0.07 +0.12%
Opec Basket 58.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 57.70 +0.17 +0.30%
Louisiana Light 60.64 +0.35 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 60.64 +0.35 +0.58%
Bonny Light 60.91 +0.09 +0.15%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.72 +0.60 +1.15%
Natural Gas 2.900 +0.01 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 59.28 +1.35 +2.33%
Murban 61.88 +1.15 +1.89%
Iran Heavy Crude 57.32 -0.03 -0.05%
Basra Light 56.08 -0.46 -0.81%
Saharan Blend 60.81 +0.06 +0.10%
Bonny Light 60.91 +0.09 +0.15%
Bonny Light 60.91 +0.09 +0.15%
Girassol 61.01 +0.09 +0.15%
Opec Basket 58.27 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.77 +0.25 +0.63%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 60.64 +0.35 +0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 50.75 +0.25 +0.50%
Giddings 44.50 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 60.75 +0.29 +0.48%
West Texas Sour 48.33 +0.23 +0.48%
Eagle Ford 52.28 +0.23 +0.44%
Eagle Ford 52.28 +0.23 +0.44%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.83 +0.23 +0.45%
Kansas Common 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Buena Vista 61.33 +0.48 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 3 hours Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three
  • 5 hours PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly
  • 7 hours Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 8 hours Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 1 day Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 1 day OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 1 day UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 1 day Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 1 day Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide
  • 1 day BP Launches Share Buyback As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
  • 1 day Railway Company Lawsuit Highlights Dangers Of Oil By Rail
  • 1 day Alaska Watchdog Orders Oil Well Shut-Downs
  • 2 days 80 Oil Pipeline Companies Off The Hook For Wetlands Damage
  • 2 days Chad Considers Handing Over $1.4B Oil Deal To Exxon
  • 2 days Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 2 days Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 2 days Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen
  • 2 days Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation
  • 2 days Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field
  • 2 days Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project
  • 5 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 5 days Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 5 days Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.
  • 5 days Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 5 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction
  • 5 days U.S. To Move In On Africa’s LNG Market
  • 6 days PDVSA Keeps Investors Guessing
  • 6 days Iraq Begins Pumping Kirkuk Oil From KRG Pipeline
  • 6 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 6 days ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 6 days Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina
  • 6 days Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition
  • 6 days U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation
  • 6 days U.S. Oil & Gas Drillers Turn To Smaller Acquisitions
  • 6 days Tadawul Seeks Exclusive Aramco Listing
  • 6 days Argentina Plans $21.5-Billion Oil Investment
  • 7 days Iraq And Kurdistan To Collaborate On Oil Production
  • 7 days Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  • 7 days Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40

Breaking News:

UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

A new mandate for truckers…

Oil Prices Fly Higher On EIA Report

Oil Prices Fly Higher On EIA Report

The EIA has confirmed a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 01, 2017, 1:00 PM CDT Plant

PetroChina will be boosting its oil product exports by 26 percent in the month in November in line with its strategy to increase exports to overseas markets, Platts reported on Wednesday, quoting a source at PetroChina, China’s second-largest oil refiner.

For this month, PetroChina plans to export some 1.51 million mt of oil products, up by 25.8 percent compared to October, according to the PetroChina source. The November exports will be 700,000 mt of gasoline, 620,000 mt of gasoil, and 190,000 mt of jet fuel. 

PetroChina’s Dalian Petrochemical, Dalian Wepec, and Guangxi Petrochemical refineries have increased their plans for exports for November by 17 percent to some 1.17 million mt, compared to export plans for 1 million mt for October.

PetroChina has been increasing exports since the start-up of its new refinery in the Yunnan province.

PetroChina has been running its 260,000-bpd Yunnan refinery at a capacity of around 90 percent in recent months—a high rate at which new refineries typically operate to see if all units are working smoothly, according to a source at Guangxi Petrochemical who spoke to Platts.

In its interim financial statement for the first nine months of 2017, PetroChina said on Tuesday that it sold a total of 125.968 million tons of gasoline, kerosene, and diesel in the first three quarters of 2017, up by 6.1 percent compared to the same period in 2016.

“In the face of unfavorable conditions such as the easing of the supply-demand gap and the fierce competition in the domestic market for refined oil products, the Marketing segment undertook business development through various channels, strengthened the control and coordination of refined oil resources, and proactively optimized its sales structure,” PetroChina said, adding that its international trading business contributed to resources adjustment and profitability, tapped into overseas markets, and expanded the export of refined oil products.     

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline

Next Post

Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

 Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

 Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Alt text

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com