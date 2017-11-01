Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 54.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Brent Crude 60.76 -0.18 -0.30%
Mars US 56.14 +0.17 +0.30%
Opec Basket 58.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 57.70 +0.17 +0.30%
Louisiana Light 60.64 +0.35 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 60.64 +0.35 +0.58%
Bonny Light 60.82 +0.51 +0.85%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.72 +0.60 +1.15%
Natural Gas 2.870 -0.03 -0.90%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 57.93 -0.05 -0.09%
Murban 60.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy Crude 57.35 +0.49 +0.86%
Basra Light 56.54 +0.17 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 60.75 +0.53 +0.88%
Bonny Light 60.82 +0.51 +0.85%
Bonny Light 60.82 +0.51 +0.85%
Girassol 60.92 +0.46 +0.76%
Opec Basket 58.27 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.11 +0.59 +1.49%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 60.64 +0.35 +0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 50.75 +0.25 +0.50%
Giddings 44.50 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 60.75 +0.29 +0.48%
West Texas Sour 48.33 +0.23 +0.48%
Eagle Ford 52.28 +0.23 +0.44%
Eagle Ford 52.28 +0.23 +0.44%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.83 +0.23 +0.45%
Kansas Common 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Buena Vista 61.33 +0.48 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 45 mins Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 2 hours Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 21 hours Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 21 hours OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 21 hours UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 22 hours Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 23 hours Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide
  • 23 hours BP Launches Share Buyback As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
  • 1 day Railway Company Lawsuit Highlights Dangers Of Oil By Rail
  • 1 day Alaska Watchdog Orders Oil Well Shut-Downs
  • 1 day 80 Oil Pipeline Companies Off The Hook For Wetlands Damage
  • 2 days Chad Considers Handing Over $1.4B Oil Deal To Exxon
  • 2 days Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 2 days Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 2 days Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen
  • 2 days Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation
  • 2 days Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field
  • 2 days Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project
  • 5 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 5 days Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 5 days Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.
  • 5 days Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 5 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction
  • 5 days U.S. To Move In On Africa’s LNG Market
  • 5 days PDVSA Keeps Investors Guessing
  • 6 days Iraq Begins Pumping Kirkuk Oil From KRG Pipeline
  • 6 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 6 days ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 6 days Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina
  • 6 days Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition
  • 6 days U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation
  • 6 days U.S. Oil & Gas Drillers Turn To Smaller Acquisitions
  • 6 days Tadawul Seeks Exclusive Aramco Listing
  • 6 days Argentina Plans $21.5-Billion Oil Investment
  • 6 days Iraq And Kurdistan To Collaborate On Oil Production
  • 7 days Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  • 7 days Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40
  • 7 days U.S. Fund, Co-Investors Buy Asian Firm In Record $5B Renewables Deal
  • 7 days Saudis To Lift Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets To $400B By 2020
  • 7 days Venezuela Oil Shipments To U.S. Fall By Half

Breaking News:

Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline

U.S. Oil & Gas Rig Count Falls As Brent Breaks $60

U.S. Oil & Gas Rig Count Falls As Brent Breaks $60

The U.S. oil and rig…

How Long Will The Lithium Rush Last?

How Long Will The Lithium Rush Last?

As the race to secure…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 01, 2017, 11:30 AM CDT Pipeline

Russia’s state-controlled gas giant Gazprom will take part in a project for the construction of a gas pipeline between Iran and India, Russian media quoted Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Wednesday.

Russia and Iran are expected to sign today a memorandum of understanding on Gazprom’s participation in the Iranian oil and gas sector. By the end of this year, the parties will draft and sign the legal framework for the project, Novak said. Indian, Pakistani, Russian, and Iranian companies will be taking part in the project, the Russian minister said.

According to Russian media, the pipeline is expected to be 1,200 kilometers (746 miles) long and will ship Iranian gas to India.

The parties will begin work on the project next year, after they will have signed all the legal paperwork later this year, according to Novak.

According to the Russian energy minister, there will be an underwater section of the pipeline. It’s early to talk about the amount of investments, but they will be big because there will be an underwater section in the Persian Gulf—it’s a capital-intensive project, Novak said.

Novak met on Wednesday with Iran’s Finance Minister Masoud Karbasian in Tehran, which Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is also visiting and will be meeting with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani.

Related: Are Coal-Fired Power Plants Set For A Boost?

Russia has been growing its influence in the Middle East—it’s in apparent rapprochement with Saudi Arabia over the OPEC production cut deal, and its energy companies have been gaining more stakes in projects in the region.

Russia’s oil giant Rosneft said in September that it would look into the opportunity to build a $1-billion pipeline that will bring gas from Iraqi Kurdistan to Turkey. Rosneft—led by Putin’s close ally, Igor Sechin—has been intensifying links and deals with Kurdistan this year.

Earlier this month, Rosneft closed the deal to buy from Italy’s Eni a 30-percent stake in the offshore concession in Egypt where the giant Zohr gas field is located, for US$1.125 billion.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association

Next Post

Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

 Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Alt text

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com