Fuel Demand Slowdown and Interest Rate Pessimism Weigh on Oil Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.70 +0.44 +0.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.19 +0.40 +0.48%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.81 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.280 +0.028 +1.24%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.517 +0.017 +0.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.30 +0.70 +0.84%
Chart Mars US 192 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.517 +0.017 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 84.66 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Murban 3 days 84.98 +0.23 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 80.71 +0.41 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 895 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 83.75 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Girassol 3 days 85.07 -0.23 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.30 +0.70 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 348 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 65.06 -1.00 -1.51%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 80.41 -1.00 -1.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 78.66 -1.00 -1.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 74.76 -1.00 -1.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 71.46 -1.00 -1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 71.46 -1.00 -1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 74.51 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 81.46 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 71.86 -1.00 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 69.49 +0.27 +0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.55 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 75.49 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.75 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 69.50 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.77 +0.27 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 1 day Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 5 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 14 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?

Breaking News:

China Hikes Natural Gas and Coal Imports as Prices Halve From 2023

Trump Seeks $1 Billion From Big Oil as He Vows to Reverse Biden Climate Rules

Trump Seeks $1 Billion From Big Oil as He Vows to Reverse Biden Climate Rules

Donald Trump has asked some…

The Best Way to Play the Bitcoin Boom in 2024

The Best Way to Play the Bitcoin Boom in 2024

One small miner is emerging…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Fuel Demand Slowdown and Interest Rate Pessimism Weigh on Oil Prices

By Irina Slav - May 13, 2024, 1:37 AM CDT

Crude oil prices began the week with a decline on signs of slowing fuel demand and yet more indications from the Fed that rate cuts are not coming soon.

Brent was trading below $83 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate was a little above $78 a barrel earlier today after shedding 1% on Friday, after the EIA reported builds in gasoline and distillate inventories and analysts reiterated expectations about delays in rate cuts.

The EIA reported modest increases in gasoline and middle distillate stocks for the week to May 3, with gasoline adding 900,000 barrels and distillates rising by 600,000 barrels a week before the start of summer driving season.

Bloomberg, meanwhile, noted in a report that the latest inflation data from China had contributed to the oil demand pessimism, while Reuters interpreted the numbers as suggesting a rebound in consumer demand.

The latest Chinese CPI reading came in at an annual 0.3% for April, with core inflation up by 0.7% during the month.

“The prices data suggests that domestic demand is recovering, supply and demand continues to improve and the outlook for domestic demand and price recovery is optimistic,” a China Everbright Bank analyst told Reuters, adding that “However, consumer prices remain low and the industrial manufacturing sector is still under pressure, reflecting insufficient effective demand and that recovery in the sector is still not sufficiently balanced.”

On the other hand, most analysts expect OPEC+ to keep its production cuts in place at its next meeting in early June, suggesting some floor for prices despite the combination of bearish factors. These expectations prompted IEA’s head, Fatih Birol, to warn OPEC about the link between high oil prices and inflation.

“It’s up to them to decide what they’re going to do, but at this very fragile situation of the global economy, the least that the countries, especially oil-importing developing countries would need is high oil prices, which in turn would push the inflation numbers up,” Birol said last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Pembina Not Giving Trans Mountain Hard Look Due to Shipping Fee Uncertainties

Next Post

Wildfire Threat Prompts Evacuation Alert at Oil Sands Hub

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

 Alt text

Iran’s Response To Israel’s Strike Was Pure Political Theater
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com