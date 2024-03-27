PetroChina Aims to Power All Its Output With Clean Energy by 2033

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.39 -0.23 -0.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.00 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.60 -0.48 -0.56%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.726 -0.062 -3.47%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.693 -0.008 -0.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.21 -0.05 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.21 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.42 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.92 +0.49 +0.57%
Chart Mars US 145 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.693 -0.008 -0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 85.77 +0.84 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.59 +0.92 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 82.33 -0.37 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 848 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 86.85 -0.36 -0.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.42 -0.10 -0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.42 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.15 -0.22 -0.25%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.92 +0.49 +0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 301 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 66.87 -0.33 -0.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 83.77 -0.33 -0.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 82.02 -0.33 -0.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 76.62 -0.33 -0.43%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 74.37 -0.33 -0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 74.37 -0.33 -0.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 73.87 -0.33 -0.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 82.62 -0.33 -0.40%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 74.27 -0.33 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.21 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 78.10 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 71.85 -0.33 -0.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 86.10 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 76.95 -0.33 -0.43%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 78.10 -0.33 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 78.10 -0.33 -0.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.00 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 71.75 -0.50 -0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.65 +1.02 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

PetroChina Aims to Power All Its Output With Clean Energy by 2033

U.S. Plan for Central Asian Integration Gets Thumbs Up From Key Players

U.S. Plan for Central Asian Integration Gets Thumbs Up From Key Players

A US-led initiative to create…

The Golden Age of Miner Dividends Might Be Coming to an End

The Golden Age of Miner Dividends Might Be Coming to an End

Mining companies are likely to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

PetroChina Aims to Power All Its Output With Clean Energy by 2033

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 27, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

Chinese state oil and gas giant PetroChina plans to power all its drilling and refining activities with clean power by 2033 and to install massive renewable energy capacity this year.    

The Chinese firm is pledging to boost renewables operations just when international oil majors have started to walk back on some of their clean energy ambitions.

Shell, for example, reaffirmed earlier this month its ambitions to be a net-zero energy business by 2050 but eased its carbon intensity target for 2030 as it has shifted away from clean power sales to retail customers.

In contrast, PetroChina pledges to install as much as 30 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity this year, company executives said in an earnings press briefing on Wednesday, as carried by Bloomberg.

PetroChina also plans to invest in hydrogen production, carbon capture, and geothermal energy, executives said.

The state energy giant’s target now is that “all drilling and refining activities will be powered by clean energy” by 2033, chairman Dai Houliang said at the briefing. That’s much earlier than initial plans to have green energy power all operations by 2050.

Earlier this week, PetroChina reported a record-high profit for 2023, despite the drop in international oil and gas prices. The oil and gas giant benefited from a rebound in Chinese natural gas demand and rising domestic fuel sales. PetroChina’s natural gas sales in China rose by 6.1% year-on-year, while the operating profit from the natural gas business tripled.

Last year, Chinese natural gas and LNG demand rebounded from 2022, when the world’s top LNG importer was still under COVID-related lockdowns that were weighing on household and business consumption of all energy products. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Total revenues for PetroChina, however, slumped by 7% in 2023 compared to 2022, amid lower international oil and gas prices, which affected the upstream earnings. But in terms of company net profit, the downstream business more than offset the impact of the weaker oil and gas prices.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Boosts Shelf Exploration for Oil and Gas Resources

Next Post

Russia Boosts Shelf Exploration for Oil and Gas Resources

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com