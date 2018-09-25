Pertamina Needs $100B To Increase Indonesia’s Oil Production

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 72.11 +0.03 +0.04%
Brent Crude 10 mins 81.00 +0.47 +0.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.053 +0.024 +0.79%
Mars US 23 hours 75.08 +1.90 +2.60%
Opec Basket 2 days 78.81 +1.73 +2.24%
Urals 2 days 76.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.48 +2.43 +3.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.48 +2.43 +3.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 81.30 +1.82 +2.29%
Mexican Basket 2 days 71.35 +1.82 +2.62%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.053 +0.024 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 78.19 +1.19 +1.55%
Murban 2 days 80.84 +1.20 +1.51%
Iran Heavy 2 days 75.16 +1.78 +2.43%
Basra Light 2 days 79.97 +2.33 +3.00%
Saharan Blend 2 days 80.20 +1.82 +2.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 81.30 +1.82 +2.29%
Bonny Light 2 days 81.30 +1.82 +2.29%
Girassol 2 days 80.77 +1.89 +2.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 78.81 +1.73 +2.24%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.76 +0.77 +1.97%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 31.08 +1.30 +4.37%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.08 +1.30 +2.14%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 72.23 +1.30 +1.83%
Sweet Crude 2 days 47.08 -1.70 -3.49%
Peace Sour 2 days 44.08 -3.70 -7.74%
Peace Sour 2 days 44.08 -3.70 -7.74%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.08 +1.30 +2.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 55.08 -1.45 -2.57%
Central Alberta 2 days 45.08 -4.70 -9.44%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 79.48 +2.43 +3.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Giddings 2 days 62.50 +1.50 +2.46%
ANS West Coast 5 days 78.28 +0.12 +0.15%
West Texas Sour 2 days 66.03 +1.30 +2.01%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.98 +1.30 +1.89%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.98 +1.30 +1.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.53 +1.30 +1.93%
Kansas Common 2 days 62.25 +1.25 +2.05%
Buena Vista 2 days 79.59 +1.30 +1.66%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 8 minutes So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?
  • 14 minutes China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 3 hours Realism Replaces Unlikely Bromance: Macron and Trump Aren't As Chummy As They Used To Be
  • 4 hours The Warning Lights: Full-Blown Trade War Would Cost Jobs, Growth And Stability
  • 5 hours Tesla’s Powerpack Battery in Australia Made up to $17 Million
  • 3 hours Lucid Motors Partners With Electrify America For ‘Ultra-Fast’ Charging
  • 2 hours Barrick to Buy Randgold
  • 2 hours Global Hunger Continues to Grow Driven By Climate Change
  • 5 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 22 hours Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 10 hours Threat: Iran warns U.S, Israel to expect a 'devastating' revenge
  • 6 hours The moves toward 'zero-manning' in oil & gas
  • 10 hours Will Robots Bring The Demise Of European Artistry?
  • 1 day Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 22 hours Why Are the Maldives Still above Sea Level?

Breaking News:

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Is This A Turning Point For Electricity Sales?

Is This A Turning Point For Electricity Sales?

After nine years of economic…

How Much Does The U.S. Spend On Defending Global Oil Supplies?

How Much Does The U.S. Spend On Defending Global Oil Supplies?

U.S. President Trump has repeatedly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Pertamina Needs $100B To Increase Indonesia’s Oil Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 25, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT Pertamina refinery

Indonesia’s state-owned energy company Pertamina needs US$100 billion to boost oil production and meet the country’s oil demand, with 70 percent of this spending expected to come from external funds and partners, Pertamina’s vice president of corporate business strategic planning, Ernie D Ginting, said on Tuesday.

While Pertamina is looking to buy oil assets overseas—in Iraq and central Asia in particular—Indonesia’s own oil production that has been declining for decades, is declining faster than the company has been anticipating, Ginting said on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) in Singapore.

“Our fields are mature, there is no new, huge findings, so we are competing with natural decline,” the official said, noting that as domestic production drops, Indonesia’s oil demand continues to grow.

According to industry data, carried by Reuters, Indonesia is currently producing less than 800,000 bpd of oil, nearly halved from the peak of 1.5 million bpd in the mid-1990s.

Pertamina is looking to boost production, but it needs expertise and partnerships, because even if it acquires new blocks, it cannot develop them alone, Ginting said.

In a bid to cut its current account deficit, currently at 3 percent of GDP, Indonesia introduced earlier this month new legislation to prioritize local crude oil production over imported crude oil. The new regulation stipulates that oil and gas operators in Indonesia must first sell their production to Pertamina in Indonesia before considering exports of crude oil. 

Indonesia has been looking to cut crude oil imports and bolster domestic production, as oil prices have increased while the country’s finances have deteriorated.

Indonesia recorded a substantial decline in crude oil imports in June this year, down 48.8 percent from its May imports, as Pertamina focused its efforts on growing domestic production amid a falling local currency that made imports costlier, official statistical data quoted by S&P Global Platts showed.

Earlier this month, Indonesia’s currency, the rupiah, reached its lowest level to the U.S. dollar in 20 years amid the emerging markets currency rout.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Fuel Supplies Tight As Oil Truck Drivers Go On Strike In Iran

Next Post

Fuel Supplies Tight As Oil Truck Drivers Go On Strike In Iran

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

 Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Most Commented

Alt text

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Alt text

Can Oil Demand Really Peak Within 5 Years?

 Alt text

Can Millennials Save Tesla?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com