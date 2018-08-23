Panama Vies To Become Oil Producing Country

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.27 +0.44 +0.65%
Brent Crude 15 mins 75.47 +0.38 +0.51%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.960 +0.007 +0.24%
Mars US 7 hours 69.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.75 +1.48 +2.11%
Urals 24 hours 72.21 +3.22 +4.67%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.85 +0.15 +0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.85 +0.15 +0.21%
Bonny Light 24 hours 75.39 +1.31 +1.77%
Mexican Basket 4 days 62.11 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.960 +0.007 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 24 hours 72.87 +2.05 +2.89%
Murban 24 hours 75.11 +2.02 +2.76%
Iran Heavy 24 hours 69.29 +0.60 +0.87%
Basra Light 24 hours 74.38 +2.05 +2.83%
Saharan Blend 24 hours 73.10 +0.57 +0.79%
Bonny Light 24 hours 75.39 +1.31 +1.77%
Bonny Light 24 hours 75.39 +1.31 +1.77%
Girassol 24 hours 74.68 +0.72 +0.97%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.75 +1.48 +2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 42.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.56 +2.02 +5.53%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.36 +1.32 +2.13%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.01 +2.02 +3.06%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.61 +2.02 +3.63%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.86 +2.02 +4.31%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.86 +2.02 +4.31%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.11 +2.02 +3.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.51 +2.02 +3.23%
Central Alberta 2 days 50.86 +2.02 +4.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.85 +0.15 +0.21%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 64.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 24 hours 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.11 -0.07 -0.10%
West Texas Sour 24 hours 61.78 -0.03 -0.05%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 65.73 -0.03 -0.05%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 65.73 -0.03 -0.05%
Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 64.28 -0.03 -0.05%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 +1.25 +2.20%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.37 +1.43 +1.96%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Impeachment and stock market
  • 12 minutes WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 18 minutes Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 13 hours Aramco IPO ... more delays NOW CANCELED
  • 11 hours Peak Oil is Now!
  • 15 hours China: More Trade Tensions - less Robot Industry
  • 5 hours Climate Change Has Already Hit Home Prices, Led By The Jersey Shore
  • 11 hours Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 4 hours Can US sue OPEC?
  • 8 hours Forthright message: "When the U.S. 'Crosses the Line,' Europe must act" - Germany's Foreign Minister
  • 13 hours Who owns US national debt?
  • 21 hours Iraq to ask exemptions on Iran sanctions
  • 1 day California Generating So Much Renewable Energy, It’s About To Take a Break
  • 19 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 1 day Germany's Car Industry Can't Build Its Own Battery Cells?
  • 17 hours Putin Deplores U.S. Sanctions, But Lauds Trump Meeting

Breaking News:

Panama Vies To Become Oil Producing Country

Bears Are Back In The Oil Market

Bears Are Back In The Oil Market

In the midst of an…

Venezuela Takes Unprecedented Action To Stabilize Currency

Venezuela Takes Unprecedented Action To Stabilize Currency

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Panama Vies To Become Oil Producing Country

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 23, 2018, 10:00 PM CDT oil barrels

Panama is carrying out studies for potential oil exploration, hoping that recently discovered oil fields in neighboring Colombia close to Panama’s border could extend into Panama.

Panama is 100-percent dependent on crude oil and refined oil products imports, although it is home to one of the most crucial shipping lanes in the world, the Panama Canal.

Now energy officials in Panama hope that the oil fields found in Colombia may extend as far as Panama. In addition, a geological survey, the first in 30 years, found signs that there could be oil and gas in Panama’s section of the Caribbean Sea in an area connected with three natural gas wells in Colombia, energy officials said early this year.

ION Geophysical Corporation, for example, has been expanding its data library on Panama, saying last year that recent exploration success offshore Colombia immediately next to Panama’s Caribbean coast spiked the interest of companies in understanding Panama’s geology and potential for oil and gas resources.

Last year in August, the National Energy Secretary of Panama, Víctor Urrutia, said in ION Geophysical Corporation’s press release:

“Hydrocarbon exploration in Panama has identified various sedimentary basins, proving the existence of geological structures that may contain oil and gas, although there hasn’t been a commercially exploitable discovery. Today, through the use of new and more sophisticated techniques, it is possible to identify prospective areas that previously were not considered economically viable, such as deep water deposits and/or those that are geologically more difficult to locate.”

“The initiation of this seismic survey will provide high-value information to help assess Panama's oil and natural gas prospectivity,” Urrutia said.

Until Panama assesses its oil and gas resources and the potential for their recovery, it will continue to rely on imports.

Last week, the United States and Panama signed a cooperation agreement on energy and infrastructure investment, aiming to further diversify Panama’s sources of energy, broaden Panama’s role as a liquefied natural gas (LNG) hub for Central America and the Caribbean, and integrate natural gas as a source of downstream energy.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Canada’s Crude-By-Rail Exports Surge To Record

Next Post

Canada’s Crude-By-Rail Exports Surge To Record

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’
Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com