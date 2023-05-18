Pakistan Risks $18 Billion Fine For Failing To Complete Iran Gas Project

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.44 -0.39 -0.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.56 -0.40 -0.52%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.02 +1.74 +2.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.368 +0.003 +0.13%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.562 -0.007 -0.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.95 -0.62 -0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.95 -0.62 -0.84%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.25 +1.23 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 9 hours 72.38 +1.97 +2.80%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.562 -0.007 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 72.58 -1.27 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 1 day 73.91 -0.96 -1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.74 +1.42 +1.96%
Graph down Basra Light 534 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.81 +0.77 +1.03%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 75.25 +1.23 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.25 +1.23 +1.66%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.55 +1.21 +1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.36 +2.37 +4.16%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 mins 51.64 +2.03 +4.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 mins 75.04 +2.03 +2.78%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 mins 73.29 +2.03 +2.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 mins 70.44 +2.03 +2.97%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 mins 67.14 +2.03 +3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 mins 67.14 +2.03 +3.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 mins 68.44 +2.03 +3.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 mins 77.39 +2.03 +2.69%
Chart Central Alberta 10 mins 66.74 +2.03 +3.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.95 -0.62 -0.84%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.25 -0.25 -0.37%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 61.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 76.30 +1.26 +1.68%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 63.39 -0.25 -0.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 67.34 -0.25 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.34 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.25 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 76.47 -1.15 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 12 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 12 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Pakistan Risks $18 Billion Fine For Failing To Complete Iran Gas Project

China Is Aggressively Expanding Its Influence In Latin America

China Is Aggressively Expanding Its Influence In Latin America

China has been aggressively expanding…

Photosynthesis Research Opens New Avenues For Renewable Energy

Photosynthesis Research Opens New Avenues For Renewable Energy

Researchers have applied artificial photosynthesis…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Pakistan Risks $18 Billion Fine For Failing To Complete Iran Gas Project

By Charles Kennedy - May 18, 2023, 1:11 AM CDT

Pakistan is facing penalties of as much as $18 billion if it fails to complete a gas pipeline project it is carrying out with Iran, local media have reported.

The project, which should supply some 750 million cubic feet of natural gas to Pakistan daily, has been fraught with difficulties, the chief among them being Pakistan’s failure to build its section of the infrastructure.

Iran has already built its own portion of the pipeline but Pakistan has to finish the one passing through its territory by 2024. If it fails to do that, Iran has threatened a lawsuit and compensation of $18 billion.

The pipeline should have been completed by 2019 but the two countries revised their original agreement to give Pakistan more time to build its portion of the pipeline.

The Pakistani foreign ministry said it was going to discuss the problems with “relevant parties”, including Iran and the United States, which prompted a heated reaction from the head of the Public Accounts Committee—a transparency watchdog for all ministries and public agencies.

“The US should pay the penalty if it does not approve of Pakistan and Iran going ahead with the gas pipeline project. The USA will have to do away with double standards — being lenient with India in meeting its energy needs while punishing Pakistan for the same,” Noor Alam Khan said, as quoted by Dawn.

U.S. sanctions on Iran and pressure from Washington on Islamabad have been named among the reasons for the pipeline completion delays. The gas that it would receive from Iran via the new pipeline is essential for Pakistan’s energy security, which should have provided enough motivation to complete the project but, it seems, it has not.

Last year, Pakistan suffered major blackouts amid the surge in international LNG prices as European buyers who could afford the higher prices took all available LNG in, leaving poorer countries such as Pakistan out in the cold and dark.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

2.7 Million Bpd Of Crude In Alberta Under Extreme Wildfire Threat

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem

 Alt text

$35 Trillion Needed In Transitional Technologies To Limit Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil & Gas In The Age Of Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com