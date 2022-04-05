Oxford-Based Start-up May Have Forced Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 102.0 -1.32 -1.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 106.6 -0.93 -0.86%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.024 +0.312 +5.46%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 3.476 -0.070 -1.97%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.165 -0.033 -1.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.3 +3.92 +3.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 105.3 +3.92 +3.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 108.7 +1.66 +1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.2 +1.33 +1.27%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 100.2 +3.61 +3.74%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.165 -0.033 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 101.6 +0.18 +0.18%
Graph up Murban 2 days 103.3 +0.77 +0.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.0 +2.11 +2.03%
Graph down Basra Light 127 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 110.7 +2.00 +1.84%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 108.7 +1.66 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 108.7 +1.66 +1.55%
Chart Girassol 2 days 108.7 +1.83 +1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.2 +1.33 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 89.47 +3.69 +4.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 89.18 +4.01 +4.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 105.4 +4.01 +3.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 103.7 +4.01 +4.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 101.6 +4.01 +4.11%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 98.73 +4.01 +4.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 98.73 +4.01 +4.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 100.8 +4.01 +4.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 104.4 +4.01 +4.00%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 99.03 +4.01 +4.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.3 +3.92 +3.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 99.75 +4.00 +4.18%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 93.50 +4.00 +4.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 103.7 -1.36 -1.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 104.8 +4.01 +3.98%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 108.7 +4.01 +3.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 108.7 +4.01 +3.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 99.75 +4.00 +4.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 93.50 +4.00 +4.47%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 112.0 +3.26 +3.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 4 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 days "Gazprom Halts Gas Shipments To Europe Via Critical Pipeline" - Zero Hedge
  • 15 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 4 days What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 2 days Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 3 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 6 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 58 mins US oil facts
  • 2 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine

Breaking News:

Government Of OPEC Heavyweight Kuwait Resigns

EU Considers Full Ban On Russian Coal Imports

EU Considers Full Ban On Russian Coal Imports

The European Commission plans to…

U.S. Looks To Boost Canadian Oil Imports, But Doesn’t Want More Pipelines

U.S. Looks To Boost Canadian Oil Imports, But Doesn’t Want More Pipelines

The Biden Administration is looking…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Oxford-Based Start-up May Have Forced Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion

By City A.M - Apr 05, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

The crown jewel of energy production, nuclear fusion using a projectile, may have been cracked in a major scientific breakthrough by a start-up in Oxford.

First Light Fusion (FLF) was praised by business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, after it announced it had achieved the reaction in its Kidlington laboratory.

The experiment fused two atoms together at very high temperatures, with FLF using a 22-metre gas gun to fire a 100g projectile at 20 times the speed of sound, according to the Telegraph.

Those behind the project said it was a world first, and more efficient and cleaner method of producing energy through fusion than its rivals.

This comes as the UK looks to wean itself off Russian energy, and move towards net zero, by reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Downing Street is expected to unveil the UK’s energy security strategy on Thursday, which will likely include a ramp up of renewables, nuclear power and North sea oil and gas exploration.

However, the potential of fusion power could be transformative for the energy sector, and the government is likely to watch future developments over the coming years with interest.

Kwarteng heralded the “British-born technology” which “could potentially revolutionise power production in the coming decades” and that it was investing in the sector so “we remain at the forefront of the global scientific endeavour to make safe, clean, limitless fusion energy a reality.”

Dr Nick Hawker, co-founder and chief executive of First Light Fusion said: “The design used to achieve this result is already months out of date.

As soon as we reach the maximum with one idea, we invent the next, and that incredible journey of discovery is what is so exciting.”

Ian Chapman, United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority chief executive, said: “Fusion promises to be a safe, low carbon and sustainable part of the world’s future energy supply, and we support all advances in this scientific and engineering grand challenge.

“These results are another important step forward, and we are impressed that First Light have arranged independent analysis of their result.”

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EU Pleads For Less Energy Use As Energy Crisis Intensifies

Next Post

Government Of OPEC Heavyweight Kuwait Resigns

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations
Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities
EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April

EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April
$4 Gasoline Could Lead To Demand Destruction In The U.S.

$4 Gasoline Could Lead To Demand Destruction In The U.S.


Most Commented

Alt text

Canada Says Its Oil Could Replace U.S. Imports Of Russian Crude

 Alt text

Oil Will Still Dominate The U.S. Energy Market In 2050

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

 Alt text

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com