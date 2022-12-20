Oregon Approves A Ban On The Sale Of Gasoline And Diesel Cars From 2035

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

