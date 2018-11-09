Oil Thieves Wreak Havoc On Nigeria’s Oil Industry

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 7 hours 60.19 -0.48 -0.79%
Brent Crude 6 hours 70.18 -0.47 -0.67%
Natural Gas 6 hours 3.719 +0.176 +4.97%
Mars US 6 hours 64.59 -0.53 -0.81%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.68 +0.05 +0.07%
Urals 23 hours 68.19 -1.42 -2.04%
Bonny Light 23 hours 69.99 -1.83 -2.55%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.15 -0.67 -1.02%
Marine 23 hours 70.05 -1.30 -1.82%
Murban 23 hours 72.14 -1.81 -2.45%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 63.94 -1.63 -2.49%
Basra Light 23 hours 69.85 -1.48 -2.07%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 69.13 -1.41 -2.00%
Girassol 23 hours 69.75 -1.87 -2.61%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 27.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 13.17 -1.00 -7.06%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 42.67 -1.00 -2.29%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.77 -1.00 -1.62%
Sweet Crude 2 days 21.67 -1.00 -4.41%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 40.67 -1.00 -2.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 27.67 -1.00 -3.49%
Central Alberta 2 days 12.67 -1.00 -7.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 56.75 -0.50 -0.87%
Giddings 23 hours 50.50 -0.50 -0.98%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.53 -0.21 -0.29%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 54.14 -0.48 -0.88%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 56.64 -0.48 -0.84%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.00 -1.00 -1.92%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.68 -1.00 -1.40%
By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 09, 2018, 10:00 PM CST NIgeria

Nigeria’s crude oil and condensate production stood at 2.09 million bpd in October, oil ministry data showed on Friday, with output down by some 70,000 bpd compared to September, due to increased sabotage attacks on oil infrastructure by oil thieves.

In September, Nigeria’s crude oil and condensate production was 2.158 million bpd, according to the oil ministry data.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) warned earlier this month that sabotage attacks on oil pipelines were on the rise, while analysts also warn that violence may return in Nigeria’s oil industry ahead of the general elections in February.

Nigerian crude and condensate production is expected to rise to 2.2 million bpd by early next year, thanks to the imminent start-up of the Total-operated Egina oil field, Nigeria’s Oil Minister Emmanuel Kachikwu said in an interview with S&P Global Platts earlier this week.

“Hopefully, that should lift us closer to 2.15 million-2.2 million by the start of next year barring any unforeseen shutdowns,” Kachikwu said, adding that the country’s longer-term production goal is around 2.5 million bpd.

“I think you could see it creep up to 3 million b/d in the next eight to 10 years,” the minister told S&P Global Platts.

Kachikwu expects “relative stability” in Nigeria’s oil sector ahead and during the elections in February.

Following a wave of militant violence in 2016 and early 2017, Nigeria’s oil production started to recover in the latter half of 2017, when attacks on oil infrastructure subsided.

This year, after some hiccups and pipeline outages during the spring and early summer, Nigeria’s crude oil production has been steadily rising.

Crude oil production jumped by 74,000 bpd from its July level to average 1.722 million bpd in August, according to OPEC’s secondary sources. In September, Nigeria further boosted its crude oil production, by 26,000 bpd to 1.748 million bpd.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

