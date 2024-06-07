Oil Spill Shuts Down Dock at Europe's Second-Largest Port

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.24 -0.31 -0.41%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.35 -0.52 -0.65%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.79 -0.36 -0.45%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.932 +0.111 +3.93%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.376 -0.022 -0.91%
Graph down Louisiana Light 9 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 9 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.97 +2.54 +3.32%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%
Chart Mars US 217 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.376 -0.022 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.07 +0.98 +1.25%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.41 +1.02 +1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.56 +2.40 +3.15%
Graph down Basra Light 921 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 78.34 +2.31 +3.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.97 +2.54 +3.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.97 +2.54 +3.32%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.89 +2.53 +3.23%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 374 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 62.35 +1.48 +2.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 77.70 +1.48 +1.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 75.95 +1.48 +1.99%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 72.05 +1.48 +2.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 68.75 +1.48 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 68.75 +1.48 +2.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 71.80 +1.48 +2.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 78.75 +1.48 +1.92%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 69.15 +1.48 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 9 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 64.30 +0.82 +1.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 68.70 +0.82 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 77.99 -0.80 -1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 38 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 4 days For those of you who are full of __it.

Breaking News:

Biden Administration Seizes Opportunity to Refill SPR Amid Price Dip

OPEC+ Paves the Way for 2025 Return of Crude

OPEC+ Paves the Way for 2025 Return of Crude

- The next OPEC+ joint…

Colombia's Oil Industry Stuck in Death Spiral

Colombia's Oil Industry Stuck in Death Spiral

Colombia's oil industry is in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Spill Shuts Down Dock at Europe's Second-Largest Port

By Michael Kern - Jun 07, 2024, 1:00 PM CDT

Authorities at Europe’s second largest port, Antwerp, said on Friday they closed a dock for traffic after detecting late on Thursday afternoon an oil spill that had occurred during a bunkering operation. 

The authorities are using drones to determine the extent of the oil leak and have already begun clean-up operations. A total of 20 ships have been found to have oil on them and they cannot leave the Deurganck Dock until they are cleaned from the oil, the port authorities said.  

Oil was also detected in the shipping channel of the Deurganck Dock.  

The authorities have placed a selective ban on shipping to the Deurganck Dock, and vessel traffic is being diverted away from the Kieldrecht Lock and on through the Kallo lock as much as possible. 

“The situation is causing shipping delays, but the terminals remain operational,” the authorities said in a statement today. 

The port of Antwerp authority has deployed several ships for clean-up operations and is monitoring the situation closely, including via drones. 

“We are doing everything we can to make sure the oil stays locally,” a spokesperson for the Antwerp port authority told Reuters.

The spokesperson could not say how much oil had spilt into the water and could not specify the type of ship from where the oil leaked during the bunkering operation. 

The Port of Antwerp is Europe’s second-largest port after Rotterdam and handles a lot of petroleum and petroleum products as it has huge storage facilities and is part of the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) hub.

ARA is one of the world’s top oil hubs, due to its physical infrastructure, pricing benchmarks, and massive oil consumption. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Antwerp also has a large number of connections via shortsea, inland navigation, road, and rail between the port and the major chemical and petrochemical sites in Europe. In addition, the chemical cluster at Port of Antwerp-Bruges is the largest in Europe and the most versatile in the world. 

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EU To Endorse German Plan to Subsidize 10 GW New Gas Power Capacity

Next Post

Norway Restores Natural Gas Flows to UK Terminal after Outage

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

Comparing Big Oil to Big Tobacco is Ludicrous

 Alt text

The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy

 Alt text

Traders Ditch Bullish Bets on Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com