Oil Should Stay In Triple Digits: Analyst

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 108.3 +2.57 +2.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 111.4 +2.39 +2.19%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 111.2 +3.06 +2.83%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.701 +0.277 +5.11%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.675 +0.138 +3.91%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 115.6 -2.03 -1.73%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 100.8 -2.82 -2.72%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.675 +0.138 +3.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 2 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 214 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 2 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 115.6 -2.03 -1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 23 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 91.66 -4.02 -4.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 107.9 -4.02 -3.59%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 106.2 -4.02 -3.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 104.1 -4.02 -3.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 101.2 -4.02 -3.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 101.2 -4.02 -3.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 103.3 -4.02 -3.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 106.9 -4.02 -3.63%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 101.5 -4.02 -3.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 96.00 -4.00 -4.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 116.8 -1.98 -1.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 100.8 -4.02 -3.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 96.00 -4.00 -4.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 114.8 -4.02 -3.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 4 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 7 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 7 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 7 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"

Breaking News:

Oil Should Stay In Triple Digits: Analyst

World Energy Demand Jumped Above Pre-COVID Levels In 2021

World Energy Demand Jumped Above Pre-COVID Levels In 2021

BP concluded that global primary…

China To Subsidize Refiners If Oil Prices Exceed $130

China To Subsidize Refiners If Oil Prices Exceed $130

China will provide subsidies to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Should Stay In Triple Digits: Analyst

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 01, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

Crude oil prices should stay in the triple digits, Kpler’s head of Sweet Crude Analysis Matt Smith told Yahoo Finance.  

There won’t be a continued downward pressure on oil, according to Smith.

“I don’t think that we’re going to see continued downward pressure on oil. I think what we’re seeing in the last couple of weeks in the oil market is this selloff as oil has got swept up in broader market sentiment as we’ve seen a selloff in equities, etc. It’s a risk appetite thing,” Smith told Yahoo Finance.

Instead, Smith sees crude oil prices supported by OPEC, because while they are saying they continue to put more oil onto the market, they are failing to boost their exports. In fact, as Smith points out, we’ve seen Saudi Arabia’s exports drop in recent months.

So while OPEC is saying they are producing more, “We’re not seeing those barrels actually hitting the market. We’re not seeing an increase in terms of those exports.”

Smith also points to forecasts of lower crude oil production out of Russia by the end of the year—a support for higher oil prices.   

“This is very much a supply-side story, and we should remain above triple digits here.”

Crude oil prices were rallying on Friday ahead of the long weekend in the United States, with WTI crude up 2.73% on the day at $108.70. The high crude oil and gasoline prices in the United States pose a problem for the Biden Administration, which has proposed numerous strategies for lowering crude oil and gasoline prices--so far to no avail.

The average gallon of gasoline in the United States is still up $.171 over the last month, and up $1.719 per gallon from a year ago.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Slaps Windfall Tax On Oil Producers And Refiners

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices

The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Revamp Its Energy Policies

 Alt text

There’s No Immediate Cure For Sky-High Gasoline Prices

 Alt text

What Biden Is Getting Wrong About Big Oil’s Profits

 Alt text

Biden Snubbed Oil Firms And Met With Offshore Wind Partnership
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com